Boxing News and Rumors

Mike Tyson supporting Yulia Putintseva at 2022 US Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all-time. His record of 50 wins and six losses speaks for itself. At the age of 20 in 1986, Tyson was the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title. In his prime, Tyson was the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight record holder.

Tyson has an interesting connection to the sport of tennis. According to David Kane of tennis.com, Tyson was seen at the Grandstand on Monday supporting Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, the 38th ranked player in the world.

Connection between Putintseva and Tyson

Even though Putintseva was born in Moscow, Russia, and has represented Kazakhstan internationally since 2012, she has an American connection because she currently resides in Boca Raton, Florida. As a result, Putintseva has becomes friends with Tyson’s daughter Milan. Even though Milan Tyson is only 14 years old, she has become a huge tennis fan, and because of Milan’s interest, Iron Mike has shown great passion and interest for tennis too.

Putintseva’s first round match

Putintseva beat Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey 6-3, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday. Anisimova, the 24th seed, is a grand slam semifinalist as she reached the final four of the French Open in 2019. Putintseva made the most of her opportunities as she broke Anisimova four times in seven chances, while Anisimova only broke Putintseva once in 12 chances.

The accuracy of the serve was also a factor. Anisimova had five double faults, while Putintseva only had one double fault.

Who is up next for Putintseva?

Putintseva will next play Jule Niemeier of Germany in the second round. Head-to-head, this will be their first career meeting. This has been a big season for Kazakhstani tennis. In July, Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final. Rybakina however lost in the first round of Flushing Meadows however to French qualifier Clara Burel, 6-4, 6-4.

 

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors Tennis News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Boxing News and Rumors

Boxing News and Rumors

Elite Ukrainian boxers to join army during Russian invasion

Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 2 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
How to Bet on Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall in DC | DC Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  Feb 25 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall Fight Odds, Preview, and Free Boxing Picks
Alex Mac  •  Feb 26 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
ksi boxing
KSI ‘2 Fights 1 Night’ | Boxing Betting Tips and Best Fight Odds
Paul Kelly  •  Aug 24 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
tyson fury oleksnadr usyk
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Odds For Potential Heavyweight Fight
Paul Kelly  •  Aug 22 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Tyson Fury Has New Trainer for Comeback Fight vs Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury Confirms He Would Come Out of Retirement to Fight Usyk
Joshstedman  •  Aug 21 2022
Boxing News and Rumors
Joshua
How To Bet On Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in MA | Massachusetts Sports Betting
Joe Lyons  •  Aug 20 2022
More News
HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com