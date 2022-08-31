Mike Tyson supporting Yulia Putintseva at 2022 US Open

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all-time. His record of 50 wins and six losses speaks for itself. At the age of 20 in 1986, Tyson was the youngest boxer to win the heavyweight title. In his prime, Tyson was the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight record holder.

Tyson has an interesting connection to the sport of tennis. According to David Kane of tennis.com, Tyson was seen at the Grandstand on Monday supporting Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, the 38th ranked player in the world.

Connection between Putintseva and Tyson

Even though Putintseva was born in Moscow, Russia, and has represented Kazakhstan internationally since 2012, she has an American connection because she currently resides in Boca Raton, Florida. As a result, Putintseva has becomes friends with Tyson’s daughter Milan. Even though Milan Tyson is only 14 years old, she has become a huge tennis fan, and because of Milan’s interest, Iron Mike has shown great passion and interest for tennis too.

Putintseva’s first round match

Putintseva beat Amanda Anisimova of Freehold Township, New Jersey 6-3, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday. Anisimova, the 24th seed, is a grand slam semifinalist as she reached the final four of the French Open in 2019. Putintseva made the most of her opportunities as she broke Anisimova four times in seven chances, while Anisimova only broke Putintseva once in 12 chances.

The accuracy of the serve was also a factor. Anisimova had five double faults, while Putintseva only had one double fault.

Who is up next for Putintseva?

Putintseva will next play Jule Niemeier of Germany in the second round. Head-to-head, this will be their first career meeting. This has been a big season for Kazakhstani tennis. In July, Elena Rybakina won Wimbledon by beating Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final. Rybakina however lost in the first round of Flushing Meadows however to French qualifier Clara Burel, 6-4, 6-4.