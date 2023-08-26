Boxing News and Rumors

Mike Tyson Warns Tyson Fury About Francis Ngannou’s Power

Garrett Kerman
Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones date

Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight boxing champion, has issued a warning to current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury about the power of Francis Ngannou. Tyson, who is currently training Ngannou for his upcoming fight against Fury, has stated that a win for Ngannou would be a bigger upset than Buster Douglas’ victory over Tyson in 1990.

Tyson has been vocal about his belief that Ngannou has the power to knock out Fury. In a recent interview with Fight Sports, Tyson stated that “if Ngannou beats Fury, it would be a bigger upset than Tyson v Buster Douglas.” Tyson went on to say that Ngannou’s power is “unbelievable” and that he has never seen anything like it in his career.

Ngannou’s Training

Ngannou is currently training with Tyson in preparation for his fight against Fury. The two have been working together for several months, with Tyson helping Ngannou to improve his boxing skills and overall fitness. Ngannou has stated that he is confident in his ability to beat Fury, and that he is looking forward to the challenge.

Mike Tyson’s warning to Tyson Fury about Francis Ngannou’s power has sparked a reaction from boxing fans around the world. While some have dismissed Tyson’s statement as biased, others have pointed out that Ngannou’s power is a real threat to Fury. Ngannou is currently training with Tyson in preparation for his fight against Fury, and he has stated that he is confident in his ability to win. Fury, on the other hand, has stated that he is not afraid of Ngannou’s power, and that he is looking forward to the challenge. The fight between Fury and Ngannou is set to take place in October, and fans around the world are eagerly anticipating what promises to be an exciting and unpredictable bout.

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
