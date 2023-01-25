The former Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin extended her World Cup record with her 84th win on the giant slalom on Wednesday. The record-breaking accomplishment comes just one day after she broke Lindsey Vonn’s record for most female-all-time wins.

Shiffrin dominated in her run leading from start to finish on the steep Erta Course in Italy. She finished with a massive 0.82 seconds lead over two-time olympic silver medalist Ragnhild Mowinckel and 1.19 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector.

Shiffrin Breaks Lindsey Vonn’s Record

A day after winning her 83rd World Cup race and breaking Vonn’s record, Shiffrin didn’t wait long to extend her lead. Shiffrin won her 84th World Cup race completing a back-to-back giant slalom double, making her two wins away from the all-time record set by Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark at 86 wins.

Shiffrin added another win to her resume, which includes three Olympic gold medals. She won the gold in slalom at the 2014 games in Sochi and gold in the giant slalom and silver in combined downhill and slalom at the 2018 Olympic games.

While she didn’t place in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, the 27-year-old has continued her illustrious career on the slopes.

In just 239 starts, Shiffrin has won 84 races.

World Record Holder Ingemar Stenmark Reacts to Shiffrin’s New WR

After breaking Vonn’s record, Shiffrin has her eyes set on the all-time record for any gender. She only needs two more wins to tie the record and three more wins to break the all-time record.

Stenmark set the record in 1989 when he won his 86th race at the age of 32. On the Olympic Channel, he told the broadcast that he believes that she could win more than 100 races.

With more than seven races left on her schedule this season, it’s very possible Shiffrin has a record-breaking season.

If she is able to win two slaloms in Spindleruv Mlyn and the Czech Republic this weekend, she could tie Stenmark by Sunday.

Shiffrin made her World Cup debut as a 15-year-old prodigy in Spindleruv 12 years ago, making it a special place.

The skier will have a chance to come full circle nearly 12 years later and have a chance to break another World Record in her career this season.