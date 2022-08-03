Mike’s Met of the Month, July 2022: RP Edwin Díaz

An excellent July for the New York Mets has put them in position to contend for their first National League East title in seven years. There were plenty of standout performers that helped the team dominate in July, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, who hit .305 with a team-high five home runs and 13 RBIs, and outfielder Starling Marte, who hit .377 for the month with four homers and 10 RBIs while making the National League’s All-Star Team. Starter Carlos Carrasco also made a strong push by going 3-0 with a 0.90 ERA in five starts but the choice for July’s Met of the Month award is closer Edwin Diaz.

Opposing batters simply couldn’t touch Diaz in July as he didn’t give up a run, earned or unearned, in 11 appearances. Diaz allowed just two hits and one walk in July as opponents hit just .054 against him but his sheer dominance is what earned him the award. Converting seven save opportunities in seven tries was good but Diaz struck out 25 batters in just 11.1 innings pitched, an absurd 73.5 percent strikeout rate. Diaz also came up clutch in big spots throughout the month, recording a big save against the Atlanta Braves after pitching on his third consecutive day while also picking up a four-out save against the New York Yankees in the Subway Series.

This continues a renaissance year for Diaz, who should be a down-ballot candidate for the National League’s Cy Young Award when the season concludes. For now, however, Diaz can add this fictional Met of the Month trophy to his mantle.

