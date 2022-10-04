Mets

Mike’s Met of the Month, September 2022: 3B Eduardo Escobar

Author image
Mike Phillips
2 min read
Eduardo Escobar High Five
Usually the Met of the Month decision process is a fairly difficult one involving comparisons of players who made a tremendous impact on the New York Mets over the previous month. September wasn’t great for the Mets, who did squander their chance to win the National League East, but the month did produce a fairly easy choice for the Met of the Month honors. Even though Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor did put up good numbers in September, the Met of the Month for September is third baseman Eduardo Escobar.

Much maligned by fans for his rough year, Escobar turned things around dramatically in September by hitting .340 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs. A lot of Escobar’s hits were clutch, including his five RBI performance against the Miami Marlins on September 28 that saw him essentially win the game by himself. Escobar was also named the National League Player of the Month for September, becoming the first Met to win a Player of the Month award since David Wright in 2010, making it a very obvious call to give him the top Met of September honors as well.

Previous Mets of the Month:

April: SP Tylor Megill

May: 1B Pete Alonso

June: SP Taijuan Walker

July: RP Edwin Diaz

August: OF Mark Canha

Topics  
Mets
