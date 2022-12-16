Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Adonis Medina

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Adonis Medina.

Player Review: Adonis Medina

2022 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 18 Appearances, 2 Starts, 31.0 Innings Pitched, 1-0 Won-Loss Record, 4.65 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 1 Save, 1 Blown Save, 1 Hold, 33:17 K:BB Ratio, .283 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 14 Appearances, 23.2 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 6.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 1 Save, 17:6 K:BB Ratio, .306 Batting Average Against, -0.4 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: After spending his first two big league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Adonis Medina racked up some frequent flier miles in 2022. The Phillies waived Medina after the lockout and he was claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates, who cut him when Medina failed to make the Opening Day roster out of camp. The Mets then claimed Medina on April 7 and assigned him to AAA Syracuse, beginning a year of riding the Syracuse shuttle back and forth to the majors. Medina delivered mostly solid results for the Mets and the highlight of his season came on June 5 at Dodger Stadium when he retired the side in order in the 10th inning to help the Mets secure a split of a tough four-game set.

The overall numbers on Medina don’t look great since he had three blowup outings that accounted for 16 of the 18 runs he gave up on the season. The Mets ended up designating Medina for assignment on September 7th and sent him back to Syracuse after he cleared waivers. Medina spent the rest of the year with Syracuse and was not a consideration for the Mets’ postseason roster.

Grade: C

Medina was a perfectly average optionable middle reliever for the Mets who was fine for the most part but didn’t perform well enough to earn a regular bullpen role.

Contract Status: Signed One Year Deal With Kia Tigers

Odds Of Returning: 0%

2023 Role: None

Medina elected to become a free agent after the season and initially landed a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. That deal didn’t pan out, however, and Medina opted to take a one-year deal with the Kia Tigers of the KBO League to try and resurrect his career in South Korea.

Check back next week as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Tylor Megill!