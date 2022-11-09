Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Alex Claudio

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Alex Claudio.

Player Review: Alex Claudio

2022 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 34 Appearances, 48.1 Innings Pitched, 3-2 Won-Loss Record, 3.91 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 2 Saves, 2 Blown Saves, 5 Holds, 42:15 K:BB Ratio, .249 Batting Average Against

Regular Season: 3 Appearances, 3.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 0.00 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 2:2 K:BB Ratio, 0.1 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: After spending the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Angels, Alex Claudio signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in January with an eye toward cracking the team’s Opening Day roster as a lefty specialist. Claudio ended up losing a roster spot in the final week of camp as he was outpitched by Chasen Shreve and the team acquired Joely Rodriguez in a trade, leaving no room for Claudio in the bullpen. The Mets assigned Claudio to AAA Syracuse at the start of the season and he remained there until September, when the Mets called him up after rosters expanded. Claudio made three scoreless appearances for the Mets and was sent back down to Syracuse on September 19th when the Mets needed his roster spot to activate Max Scherzer from the injured list. Claudio was designated for assignment on September 30 when the Mets needed his 40-man roster spot to add Francisco Alvarez to the big club.

Grade: Incomplete

Claudio only made three big league appearances for the Mets, which isn’t enough to qualify him for a grade.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2023 Role: None

Claudio elected to become a free agent on October 9 and will look to latch on with another organization in hopes of continuing his big league career. The Mets clearly didn’t see enough from Claudio all year to make him a part of their big league roster and will look to find another veteran lefty on a minor league deal to add depth to the organization on that front.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at relief pitcher Sam Clay!