Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Carlos Carrasco

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

Player Review: Carlos Carrasco

2022 Stats:

Regular Season: 29 Starts, 152 Innings Pitched, 15-7 Won-Loss Record, 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 152:41 K:BB Ratio, .272 Batting Average Against, 1.3 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: After an injury-plagued 2021 season, Carlos Carrasco was fully healthy and the New York Mets benefitted from his presence. Carrasco became one of the rotation’s most dependable starters, making 29 starts and tying Chris Bassitt for the team lead in wins with 15. There were some flaws with Carrasco’s performance, however, including notable struggles against contending teams such as the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves. Carrasco also suffered a late-season oblique injury in Atlanta and returned after missing just two starts, which may have been too quick as he struggled to deliver quality efforts down the stretch. The Mets ended up leaving Carrasco off of their Wild Card Series roster and declined to add him to it once Joely Rodriguez got hurt, instead promoting Taijuan Walker, which may have hinted that he was going to be left off of a potential Division Series roster if the Mets advanced that far.

Grade: B

While the ending was ugly for Carrasco, he still did deliver 152 innings for the Mets and pitched well enough to win 15 games, which is not a minor accomplishment in the major leagues.

Contract Status: Potential Free Agent (Mets hold $14 million club option for 2023)

Odds of Returning: 70%

2023 Role: No. 4 Starter

Carrasco’s oblique injury likely cost him the 18 innings he needed to vest the 2023 option, putting the ball in the Mets’ court. The team is on the hook for a $3 million buyout if they decline it so the choice comes down to whether or not the Mets feel that the $11 million they would save by cutting Carrasco loose would be better spent elsewhere.

The problem with letting Carrasco go is that the Mets already had Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker opt into free agency, leaving only Max Scherzer in their rotation. Moving on from Carrasco would create another expensive hole to fill so it makes more sense to simply pick up Carrasco’s option, have some certainty at the back of their rotation, and work on filling the No. 5 spot internally while adding two more top starters on the open market.

