Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Deven Marrero

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at infielder Deven Marrero.

Player Review: Devon Marrero

2022 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 44 Games, 144 At Bats, .229 Batting Average, 33 Hits, 1 Double, 2 Triples, 3 Home Runs, 19 RBIs, 23 Runs Scored, 5 Stolen Bases, 20 Walks, .649 OPS

Major Leagues: 5 Games, 6 At Bats, .000 Batting Average, 1 Stolen Base, .000 OPS, -0.2 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: Veteran infielder Deven Marrero began the 2022 season without a team so he turned to the Long Island Ducks for a job. The New York Mets liked what they saw from Marrero and signed him to a minor league deal in late June to add more depth to their infield. A rash of injuries at third base in mid-August saw the Mets promote Marrero from AAA Syracuse to take the roster spot of Luis Guillorme with the belief that he would be their backup shortstop. Marrero went 0 for 4 in a trio of games in Atlanta before getting designated for assignment, although the Mets were able to get him back to AAA Syracuse after he cleared waivers. The Mets turned to Marrero again on September 1, adding him as a reserve infielder when rosters expanded, and he appeared in two more games before getting waived again on September 12. Marrero cleared waivers a second time and was re-assigned to Syracuse, where he spent the remainder of the 2022 season.

Grade: Incomplete

Marrero only got six at-bats as a Met, which is not nearly enough to earn a grade.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 0%

2023 Role: None

Marrero elected to become a free agent in October and will look to latch on with another organization for a shot at making a big league roster. The Mets will likely look for a higher caliber of player to fill the depth role that Marrero had towards the end of the season.

Check back next week as our Player Review Series continues with a look at outfielder Starling Marte!