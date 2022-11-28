Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Francisco Lindor

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Player Review: Francisco Lindor

2022 Stats:

Regular Season: 161 Games, 630 At Bats, .270 Batting Average, 170 Hits, 25 Doubles, 5 Triples, 26 Home Runs, 107 RBIs, 98 Runs Scored, 16 Stolen Bases, 59 Walks, .788 OPS, 5.4 WAR

Postseason: 3 Games, 10 At Bats, .200 Batting Average, 2 Hits, 1 Home Run, 1 RBI, 2 Runs Scored, 1 Stolen Base, 1 Walk, .833 OPS

Story: After a rough first season in New York, Francisco Lindor aimed to build off of a strong September and establish himself as a cornerstone piece of the Mets. Lindor immediately meshed with new manager Buck Showalter, who took the pressure of leading off of Lindor’s shoulders and instead allowed him to play his own game. The results were a smashing success as Lindor was much more productive at the plate, batting .270 (an increase of 40 points from his 2021 average) while hitting 26 home runs and driving in a career-best 107 runs. Lindor became the first switch-hitting shortstop ever to drive in 100 runs in a single season and set the Mets’ franchise record for most RBIs by a shortstop in a single season as well.

The Mets also saw Lindor continue to deliver excellent results in the field, which contributed to a 5.4 WAR, his highest mark since 2018. Lindor anchored the third spot in the batting order throughout the season and, like most of the team, struggled in the playoffs. The high-water mark for Lindor in the postseason came in Game 2, when he went 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs scored to help the Mets pick up their only playoff victory against the San Diego Padres.

Grade: A

The Mets have to be thrilled with the performance they got from Lindor, who looked much more like the player the Mets thought they were getting when they traded Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez and two prospects to Cleveland to land him in January of 2021. There is no question that the Mets don’t win 101 games without Lindor, who missed just one game all season.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2031 (Will Earn $32.5 Million in 2023)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2023 Role: Starting Shortstop

There’s no questioning this one. Lindor will be the Mets’ starting shortstop in 2023 and an important part of the lineup as they look to snap a World Series drought that is approaching 40 years.

