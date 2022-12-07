Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: James McCann

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher James McCann.

Player Review: James McCann

2022 Stats:

Regular Season: 61 Games, 174 At Bats, .195 Batting Average, 34 Hits, 6 Doubles, 3 Home Runs, 18 RBIs, 19 Runs Scored, 3 Stolen Bases, 11 Walks, .538 OPS, -0.1 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: After a rough start to his four-year contract, James McCann was hoping to bounce back in his second year as a Met. Things didn’t go according to plan when McCann got off to a slow start at the plate and started ceding playing time to Tomas Nido. McCann appeared to be warming up at the plate before fracturing his wrist in early May. The injury required surgery and cost McCann six weeks. Upon his return in late June, McCann resumed a relatively even time share with Nido before suffering an oblique injury after just a few weeks back that cost him another month. The Mets gave McCann frequent starts when he returned in August to try and get his bat going but that never materialized, leading to Nido supplanting him as the primary catcher by the end of the season. McCann made the postseason roster but didn’t appear in a game in the Wild Card Series as the Mets started Nido in all three games against the San Diego Padres.

Grade: F

The injuries didn’t help but McCann’s second season in New York was worse than his first. It’s clear at this point that McCann’s contract is the worst one on the team’s books.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2024 (Will Earn $12.15 Million In 2023)

Odds Of Returning: 50%

2023 Role: Platoon Catcher

It’s not a big secret that the Mets would love to move on from McCann and have the tandem of Nido and Francisco Alvarez catch for them in 2023. The problem is that McCann has two years and $24.5 million left on his contract, which is a significant overpay for the actual production he has provided. The Mets are clearly going to shop McCann and are likely willing to eat some money on the deal in order to move on but there’s a chance they are stuck with him entering spring training. At that point, McCann would likely be a lock to make the roster as a part-time player with the hope that the Mets can recoup something on their investment during the season.

