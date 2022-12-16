Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jeff McNeil

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at second baseman Jeff McNeil.

Player Review: Jeff McNeil

2022 Stats:

Regular Season: 148 Games, 533 At Bats, .326 Batting Average, 174 Hits, 39 Doubles, 1 Triple, 9 Home Runs, 62 RBIs, 73 Runs Scored, 4 Stolen Bases, 40 Walks, .836 OPS, 5.7 WAR

Postseason: 3 Games, 11 At Bats, .182 Batting Average, 2 Hits, 1 Double, 2 RBIs, 1 Run Scored, .455 OPS

Story: Jeff McNeil entered 2022 looking to bounce back after a frustrating 2021 season that saw his batting average slump all the way to .249 after hitting at least .311 in each of his first three years in the majors. Conflicting messages from the Mets’ hitting coaches clearly frustrated McNeil, who decided to go back to his initial approach at the plate of prioritizing contact instead of altering his swing to pursue power.

The decision paid off in spades for McNeil, who ended up starting the All-Star Game for the National League and won his first batting title by hitting .326 on the year. McNeil also showcased his value defensively by playing well both at second base and in the outfield, which helped contribute to a career-high WAR of 5.7. Things didn’t go as well for McNeil in the postseason as he collected just two hits in 11 at bats as the Mets were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card Series.

Grade: A+

It’s hard to argue with winning a batting title so McNeil easily earned the A+ here. McNeil is a much more valuable player to the Mets when he is aiming for contact instead of power so his return to basics was a very positive development for the lineup.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Second Time)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2023 Role: Starting Second Baseman

McNeil will be back in 2022 and should spend most of his time at second base with a bit of action coming in the corner outfield spots. The Mets should seriously explore a long-term contract extension with McNeil in spring training since they have just two more years of team control left before he can test the open market.

