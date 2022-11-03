Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jose Butto

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Jose Butto.

Player Review: Jose Butto

2022 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 28 Appearances, 25 Starts, 129 Innings Pitched, 7-6 Won-Loss Record, 3.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 1 Blown Save, 138:44 K:BB Ratio, .232 Batting Average Against

Regular Season (Major Leagues): 1 Start, 4.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 15.75 ERA, 2.75 WHIP, 5:2 K:BB Ratio, .429 Batting Average Against, -0.3 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: Jose Butto began 2022 as one of the New York Mets’ few upper-level pitching prospects but the organization had no plans for him to assume a big-league role. The Mets assigned Butto to AA Binghamton to start the year and he pitched well, earning a promotion to AAA Syracuse in August. Things changed quickly for Butto shortly after his promotion as the Mets experienced a pair of starting pitching injuries in Atlanta, creating havoc in their rotation ahead of a weekend series in Philadelphia that included a doubleheader.

The end result was Butto being called up to the big leagues on August 20 to make his major league debut against the Phillies. Butto looked a bit overmatched by the Phillies’ powerful lineup, giving up seven runs in four innings of work, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied to win the game with one of their best comebacks of the season. The Mets sent Butto back to AAA Syracuse the following day, where he stayed for the remainder of the season.

Grade: Incomplete

Butto had some tough moments in his big league debut but one start isn’t enough to merit a grade for the full season.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2023 Role: No. 2 or No. 3 Starter for AAA Syracuse

The Mets don’t have many viable arms outside of their big league rotation so Butto’s development could be key for them next season if they experience some more injuries than they did in 2022. Butto will begin the year in Syracuse’s starting rotation and may get an opportunity to make a start or two for the Mets if he is pitching well and an opening presents itself in the big league rotation.

