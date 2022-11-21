Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Mychal Givens

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Mychal Givens.

Player Review: Mychal Givens

2022 Stats:

Regular Season (Chicago Cubs): 40 Appearances, 40.2 Innings Pitched, 6-2 Won-Loss Record, 2.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 2 Saves, 3 Blown Saves, 6 Holds, 51:19 K:BB Ratio, .216 Batting Average Against, 1.0 WAR

Regular Season (New York Mets): 20 Appearances, 1 Start, 20.2 Innings Pitched, 1-1 Won-Loss Record, 4.79 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 1 Blown Save, 1 Hold, 20:6 K:BB Ratio, .304 Batting Average Against, -0.1 WAR

Postseason: 2 Appearances, 1.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 13.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, 3:1 K:BB Ratio

Story: Mychal Givens began 2022 with the Chicago Cubs after signing a one-year deal with them during the offseason. The Cubs predictably struggled, making Givens a trade chip at the deadline thanks to his strong work out of the bullpen. The New York Mets, needing help in their bullpen, acquired Givens from the Cubs in exchange for minor leaguer Saul Gonzalez in a move that reunited Givens with Buck Showalter, his former manager in Baltimore. The early returns on Givens were poor for the Mets since he had a couple of blowup appearances in mop-up work that spiked his ERA. Givens settled down nicely, working seven scoreless appearances in a row from the end of August until the middle of September, but he contracted COVID-19 and missed the next few weeks as a result.

The Mets got Givens back on the final day of the regular season and he worked a scoreless inning as an opener to tune up for the playoffs. Givens made two postseason appearances for the Mets, tossing a scoreless inning of relief in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series and allowing two runs in one-third of an inning in Game 3 against the San Diego Padres. Both games that Givens appeared in were losses for the Mets.

Grade: C

Givens had a few really bad outings for the Mets but he was mostly a solid reliever for them.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 50%

2023 Role: Middle Reliever

Givens’ contract contained a mutual option for 2023 worth $8 million and the Mets predictably declined their end of it, paying a $1.25 million buyout to make him a free agent instead. There is no reason to rule out a reunion at a lower price point, however, since Showalter is very familiar with Givens and the Mets need to build an entire bullpen from scratch this winter. That scenario would likely play out towards the end of the winter, however, as the Mets are likely to explore other options to fill out their relief corps first.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at infielder Luis Guillorme!