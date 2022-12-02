Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Seth Lugo

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Seth Lugo.

Player Review: Seth Lugo

2022 Stats:

Regular Season: 62 Appearances, 65.0 Innings Pitched, 3-2 Won-Loss Record, 3.60 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 3 Saves, 3 Blown Saves, 16 Holds, 69:18 K:BB Ratio, .233 Batting Average Against, 0.8 WAR

Postseason: 3 Appearances, 2.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 1 Save, 3:1 K:BB Ratio

Story: After an injury-plagued 2021 campaign, Seth Lugo entered the 2022 season healthy for the Mets. Things were shaky early for Lugo, who was struggling with his command at the start of the season, but he settled in nicely to become a reliable setup option for new manager Buck Showalter by the summer. The slow start did cost Lugo the primary set up role, which he ceded to Adam Ottavino after the latter posted a strong season, but he was an important member of the relief corps by the time the postseason rolled around. Lugo appeared in all three playoff games and earned a save in Game 2 after Edwin Diaz worked earlier in the contest and Ottavino couldn’t close out the San Diego Padres with a big lead.

Grade: B

Lugo was a good relief option for the Mets but is still several years removed from his dominant form of the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Contact Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 20%

2023 Role: Setup Man

Lugo is now a free agent and early reports have indicated that the Mets appear ready to move on from him, preferring to retain Ottavino instead. Several teams have already demonstrated interest in Lugo, who has always wanted to return to being a starting pitcher, and he could find a team interested in that possibility on the open market. There is a chance Lugo could return if his market craters but he appears to have better options available than what the Mets have in mind.

