Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Tommy Hunter

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Tommy Hunter.

Player Review: Tommy Hunter

2022 Stats:

Minor Leagues (3 Teams): 11 Appearances, 1 Start, 17.2 Innings Pitched, 1-0 Won-Loss Record, 3.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 1 Hold, 18:2 K:BB Ratio, .243 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 18 Appearances, 22.1 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 2.42 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 1 Hold, 22:6 K:BB Ratio, .241 Batting Average Against, 0.3 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: Seeking additional help for their bullpen, the Mets signed Tommy Hunter to a minor league deal at the end of April. Hunter reported to AAA Syracuse and got into game shape there, allowing the Mets to add him to their big league roster in June. Manager Buck Showalter used Hunter primarily in middle relief and he was effective when healthy. The issue, once again, for Hunter was that his back flared up and required two separate stints on the injured list down the stretch. The last IL stint came toward the end of the regular season, leaving Hunter out of the mix for the playoff roster.

Grade: B

Hunter was a solid reliever for the Mets when healthy but never fully earned the trust of Showalter to receive late-inning assignments.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 50%

2023 Role: Middle Reliever

The Mets clearly like Hunter as two different regimes signed him to add depth to the bullpen over the past few years. Showalter is also familiar with Hunter during their time with the Orioles and that would lend credence to a potential reunion as well. The most likely scenario is Hunter signing another minor league deal, either with the Mets or another organization, and hoping to win a bullpen job in spring training.

