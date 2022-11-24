Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Travis Jankowski

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at outfielder Travis Jankowski.

Player Review: Travis Jankowski

2022 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 36 Games, 131 At Bats, .237 Batting Average, 31 Hits, 3 Doubles, 1 Triple, 1 Home Run, 6 RBI’s, 27 Runs Scored, 15 Stolen Bases, 36 Walks, .685 OPS

Major Leagues (New York Mets): 43 Games, 54 At Bats, .167 Batting Average, 9 Hits, 2 RBI’s, 11 Runs Scored, 3 Stolen Bases, 8 Walks, .452 OPS, -0.1 WAR

Major Leagues (Seattle Mariners): 1 Game, 1 At Bat, .000 Batting Average, .000 OPS, 0.0 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: Veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski signed a minor-league deal with the Mets in March to provide some depth for the organization. A strong spring training and the expanded rosters at the start of the season helped Jankowski win a place on the Opening Day roster, where Mets’ manager Buck Showalter used him primarily as a pinch runner and late-inning defensive replacement. Jankowski was popular in the clubhouse, earning the respect of his teammates to the point that Eduardo Escobar ordered shirseys with Jankowski’s name and number in May after hearing Jankowski tell the media that no one ever wears his jersey.

The good vibes for Jankowski hit a speed bump when he broke a bone in his hand in late May, requiring a six-week stint on the injured list. Jankowski returned in mid-July and didn’t hit much, leaving him vulnerable to being waived after the Mets acquired Tyler Naquin from the Cincinnati Reds as his de facto replacement. The Seattle Mariners claimed Jankowski off waivers and used him in just one game before designating him for assignment, leading to Jankowski’s eventual release on August 10. The Mets then brought Jankowski back on a minor league deal and he spent the remainder of the season with AAA Syracuse.

Grade: D

While he was a good fit in the clubhouse, Jankowski’s usefulness to the Mets was pretty limited after April.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 10%

2023 Role: Minor League Outfielder

Jankowski elected to become a free agent after the season and there is a small possibility he could come back on another minor league deal. The Mets will likely look to upgrade the back of their 40-man roster, however, in an effort to build a sustainble winner like the Los Angeles Dodgers have done. That approach will likely see the Mets looking for superior options to Jankowski, who will also be looking for a cleaner path to a big league roster than the one the Mets can offer at this point.

