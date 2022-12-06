Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Trevor May

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Trevor May.

Player Review: Trevor May

2022 Stats:

Regular Season: 26 Appearances, 25 Innings Pitched, 2-0 Won-Loss Record, 5.04 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 1 Save, 6 Holds, 30:9 K:BB Ratio, .265 Batting Average Against, -0.1 WAR

Postseason: 2 Appearances, 2.1 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 0.00 ERA, 0.43 WHIP, 4:1 K:BB Ratio

Story: After a solid first season in New York, Trevor May entered 2022 with the expectation of being a primary setup man for closer Edwin Diaz. Things didn’t go according to plan for May, who struggled out of the gate before landing on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right elbow in May. The injury knocked out May for the next three months and he didn’t return until August. It took a bit for May to get going again but he was short-circuited again after landing on the COVID IL in September. May’s bout with illness cost him 10 more days but, to his credit, he did pitch reasonably well for the Mets down the stretch.

The Mets did put May on the postseason roster and he appeared in two games of the Wild Card Series, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings. Both of May’s appearances came in games that the Mets would end up losing, however, so it became clear that he was not high on the food chain at the end of the season.

Grade: D

Injuries had an impact here but May’s performance was quite poor compared to expectations for him prior to the season.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds Of Returning: 50%

2023 Role: Middle Reliever

May’s two-year deal expired at the end of the season and he will likely need to take a one-year prove-it deal to rebuild his value after a rough 2022 campaign. The Mets do need to build an entire bullpen from scratch so bringing May back on that one-year deal would make some sense since they know he is capable of pitching well in this market when healthy. This decision could linger late into the offseason, however, as the Mets will likely explore all of their options in a crowded relief pitching market.

