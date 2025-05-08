Mikko Rantanen registers historic NHL hat trick

Dallas Stars right winger Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland recorded an historic hat trick on Wednesday. For only the third time in National Hockey League history, a player recorded a hat trick in two consecutive postseason games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After scoring thrice on Saturday in a 4-2 Stars win over the Colorado Avalanche in game seven of the Western Conference first round series, Rantanen scored three times on Sunday in a 3-2 Stars win over the Winnipeg Jets in game one of the Western Conference second round series on Wednesday.

Who were the other two players?

The first player to have back-to-back playoff hat tricks was Chicago Black Hawks left winger Doug Bentley of Delisle, Saskatchewan. Bentley first scored thrice in a 7-1 Chicago win over the Detroit Red Wings on March 28, 1944 in game four of the Stanley Cup semifinals, and then three more times in a 5-2 Black Hawks win over the Red Wings in game five of the Stanley Cup semifinals on March 30, 1944.

The second player to have back-to-back playoff hat tricks was Edmonton Oilers right winger Jari Kurri of Helsinki, Finland. Kurri first scored thrice in a 10-5 Oilers win over the Black Hawks in game five of the Clarence Campbell Conference Finals on May 14, 1985, and then four more times in an 8-2 Oilers win over the Black Hawks in game six of the Clarence Campbell Finals on May 16, 1985.

Inside Look at Rantanen’s hat trick

Rantanen scored all three goals in a single period against the Jets. He first tied the game at one at 8:43 of the second period from Evgenii Dadonov of Chelyabinsk, Russia and Sam Steel of Ardrossan, Alberta. Rantanen then put the Stars up 2-1 from defensemen Thomas Harley of Mississauga, Ontario and Ilya Lyubshkin of Moscow, Russia at 14:21 of the second period. Rantanen’s hat trick then came with three minutes and 22 seconds left in the second period on the power-play from Matt Duchene of Haliburton, Ontario and Roope Hintz of Tampere, Finland. The goal was a game-winner and put the Stars up 3-1.

Fantastic postseason to date

Rantanen leads all players in five offensive categories in the postseason. They are goals (eight), points (15), even strength goals (six), game-winning goals (two), and shooting percentage (27.6).