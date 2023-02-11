NFL News and Rumors

Miles Sanders Player Props: Best Super Bowl 2023 Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship before the Super Bowl.

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks in Super Bowl LVII. However, skill players for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play a vital role in deciding the outcome. One player who could be in store for a big day is Eagles running back Miles Sanders. If you’re looking at player props for Super Bowl 2023, there are a few appealing options involving Sanders.

Online sportsbooks like BetOnline are a great place to wager on Super Bowl LVII. Find out how to make bets through BetOnline below.

How To Get Free Bets For Super Bowl 2023

  1. Click to register with BetOnline
  2. Deposit $2,000 to receive the maximum bonus
  3. Get $1,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023

Bet on Super Bowl 2023 at BetOnline

Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl 2023

The Eagles continue to find themselves as the favorite to win Super Bowl 2023. Philadelphia is favored by 1.5 points, with a moneyline value of -125.

If there’s one thing both teams like to do, they put up points in the first half. The Eagles (18.2) and Chiefs (15.5) rank first and second in first-half scoring. It’s something to keep an eye on when considering 51-point total.

Check out the full chart from BetOnline.

Bet Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5(-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 51 (-107) Under 51 (-113) BetOnline logo

Miles Sanders Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

Let’s look at Sanders’s numbers before exploring his prop market.

The Eagles were fifth in rushing yards per game (147.6), and Sanders played an integral role in their ground game. Sanders led the team in rushing with a career-high 1269 yards. Sanders was tied for second on the team in total touchdowns with 11.

After going five straight games without a touchdown, Sanders exploded in the NFC Championship with two rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles’ leading rusher will try to penetrate a Chiefs defense that ranked eighth in rushing yards allowed (107.2).

Below are some of Sanders’s props for Super Bowl LVII.

Miles Sanders Rushing Yards – Over/Under 63.5

Miles Sanders Rushing Yards Odds Play
Over 63.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Unver 63.5 -114 BetOnline logo

Miles Sanders Carries – Over/Under 13.5

Miles Sanders Carries Odds Play
Over 13.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 13.5 -114 BetOnline logo

Miles Sanders Receptions – Over/Under 1.5

Miles Sanders Receptions Odds Play
Over 1.5 +158 BetOnline logo
Under 1.5 -209 BetOnline logo

Miles Sanders Best Prop Bet – Over 4.5 Receiving Yards

Miles Sanders Carries Odds Play
Over 4.5 -114 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 -114 BetOnline logo

Because of the Eagles’ ability to successfully run the ball, the Chiefs will most likely force Hurts to win the game with his arm. Chiefs’ defensive coordinator will send various blitz packages to force Hurts into uncomfortable situations.

With the blitz comes the opportunities for screen passes and check downs to the running back. Even though Sanders has one catch in his last four games, he was targetted at least once in two of those games.

In two playoff games, four running backs recorded a catch against the Chiefs. Three of the four running backs had at least seven yards receiving. The fourth running back had four yards receiving.

If Sanders records a catch on Sunday night, it will most likely eclipse 4 yards, so 4.5 yards is a flier worth betting on.

Bet on Miles Sanders Player Props at BetOnline
Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Patrick mahomes no trash talk (1)

How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In New Mexico | NM Sportsbooks

Author image Lee Astley  •  17s
NFL News and Rumors
staff predicts super bowl (1)
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Nebraska | NE Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  41s
NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles (1)
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Missouri | MO Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  3min
NFL News and Rumors
Kadarius Toney runs out of the tunnel for the Kansas City Chiefs.
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Minnesota | MN Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  4min
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick mahomes no trash talk (1)
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Maine | ME Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  14min
NFL News and Rumors
staff predicts super bowl (1)
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Kentucky | KY Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  14min
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl 2023 3 (1)
How To Place Super Bowl Player Prop Bets In Idaho | ID Sportsbooks
Author image Lee Astley  •  17min
More News
Arrow to top