Miles Sanders Player Props: Best Super Bowl 2023 Bets

All eyes will be on the quarterbacks in Super Bowl LVII. However, skill players for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play a vital role in deciding the outcome. One player who could be in store for a big day is Eagles running back Miles Sanders. If you’re looking at player props for Super Bowl 2023, there are a few appealing options involving Sanders.

Bet The Sides And Totals For Super Bowl 2023

The Eagles continue to find themselves as the favorite to win Super Bowl 2023. Philadelphia is favored by 1.5 points, with a moneyline value of -125.

If there’s one thing both teams like to do, they put up points in the first half. The Eagles (18.2) and Chiefs (15.5) rank first and second in first-half scoring. It’s something to keep an eye on when considering 51-point total.

Miles Sanders Player Props For Super Bowl 2023

Let’s look at Sanders’s numbers before exploring his prop market.

The Eagles were fifth in rushing yards per game (147.6), and Sanders played an integral role in their ground game. Sanders led the team in rushing with a career-high 1269 yards. Sanders was tied for second on the team in total touchdowns with 11.

After going five straight games without a touchdown, Sanders exploded in the NFC Championship with two rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles’ leading rusher will try to penetrate a Chiefs defense that ranked eighth in rushing yards allowed (107.2).

Below are some of Sanders’s props for Super Bowl LVII.

Miles Sanders Rushing Yards – Over/Under 63.5

Miles Sanders Rushing Yards Odds Play Over 63.5 -114 Unver 63.5 -114

Miles Sanders Carries – Over/Under 13.5

Miles Sanders Carries Odds Play Over 13.5 -114 Under 13.5 -114

Miles Sanders Receptions – Over/Under 1.5

Miles Sanders Receptions Odds Play Over 1.5 +158 Under 1.5 -209

Miles Sanders Best Prop Bet – Over 4.5 Receiving Yards

Miles Sanders Carries Odds Play Over 4.5 -114 Under 4.5 -114

Because of the Eagles’ ability to successfully run the ball, the Chiefs will most likely force Hurts to win the game with his arm. Chiefs’ defensive coordinator will send various blitz packages to force Hurts into uncomfortable situations.

With the blitz comes the opportunities for screen passes and check downs to the running back. Even though Sanders has one catch in his last four games, he was targetted at least once in two of those games.

In two playoff games, four running backs recorded a catch against the Chiefs. Three of the four running backs had at least seven yards receiving. The fourth running back had four yards receiving.

If Sanders records a catch on Sunday night, it will most likely eclipse 4 yards, so 4.5 yards is a flier worth betting on.