Milwaukee Bucks bring back Serge Ibaka, was it the right move?

The Milwaukee Bucks made an interesting decision over the week to bring back Serge Ibaka. Ibaka was acquired by Milwaukee during the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline as they sent Donte Divincenzo, Rodney Hood, and Semi Ojeleye elsewhere in the deal.

Ibaka played in 19 games for Milwaukee a season ago, averaging 17.8 minutes per game and seven points. He shot 51.9% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range. It was an interesting decision why Milwaukee didn’t play him too much down the stretch, but it’s likely because Brook Lopez returned from injury and looked much better than most anticipated.

The Bucks probably thought Lopez wasn’t going to return from his back surgery the way that he did. There’s an argument to be made that Brook looked just as good, if not better than he did prior to this injury.

GM of the Milwaukee Bucks had the following to say about Ibaka:

“Serge is an elite defender and shot blocker who will continue to add depth for us at center,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He was a valuable acquisition for us last season, and we look forward to having him back in Milwaukee.”

From the Bucks’ perspective, this deal does make some sense. With Brook Lopez getting older and not wanting to play Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis too much in the regular season to have them fully healthy for the playoffs, having a backup center like Serge Ibaka that can give them serviceable minutes is a good idea for them.

If he can do what he’s done throughout his entire career in Milwaukee and he’s going to play about 15-20 minutes a night in the regular season, this deal makes perfect sense from the Bucks’ perspective.

The Milwaukee Bucks ran into some bad luck a season ago as they dealt with an unfortunate injury to Khris Middleton. Milwaukee’s looking to repeat what they did in the 2021 season and win another NBA title with Giannis Antetokounmpo.