Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks Waive Damian Lillard

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
Damian Lillard holds his hands on his side.

The Milwaukee Bucks have made what is perhaps the most shocking move of this NBA free agency: the organization has reportedly waived their star point guard, Damian Lillard. This decision was likely made to create cap space to sign center Myles Turner, who is expected to join from the rival Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee will owe Lillard $113 million, which will now be stretched over the next five years. Needless to say, parting ways with a player of Lillard’s caliber was difficult. However, he is expected to miss next season after suffering a torn Achilles during the postseason, and the Bucks are looking to maximize Giannis Antetokounmpo’s prime.

The star pairing of Lillard and Antetokounmpo never fully materialized in terms of potential. Lillard’s injury was the final nail in the coffin for this particular era of the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, it’s not every day that a seven-time All-NBA Team member is waived by their respective team.

Milwaukee Bucks Part Ways With Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard’s Tenure With the Bucks

Lillard’s time with the Bucks was brief, but it still featured several highlights. In his two seasons with Milwaukee, he earned two All-Star selections—one of which he was named All-Star Game MVP—and reminded fans why he’s still considered one of the league’s premier point guards.

During his time with the team, Lillard averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. He also recorded a three-point shooting percentage of 36.4 percent and a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent. It’s unfortunate that we never got to see the full potential of Lillard playing alongside superstar power forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite the setback, the former Weber State star is not ready to call it a career.

What’s Next for the Nine-Time All-Star?

There are still a few options for Damian Lillard as he rehabs from his injury. Teams will need to factor in that he will miss most, if not all, of next season. Given that Damian Lillard is now in his 30s, he’ll likely want to join a contender. A team like the Los Angeles Clippers could be a potential landing spot. However, the Miami Heat may also emerge as a sleeper candidate.

It’s worth noting that Damian Lillard has expressed a desire to be closer to family, which could also influence his next move. All in all, it will be interesting to see what’s next in the storied career of the nine-time All-Star guard.

Topics  
Bucks Featured NBA News and Rumors News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Bucks

Bucks
Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back contusion) doubtful for Game 2 vs Heat NBA Playoffs

Giannis Antetokounmpo Now Expected to Remain With Bucks

Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jun 14 2025
Bucks
Damian Lillard holds his hands on his side.
Damian Lillard (Achilles Tear) Out for Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Apr 29 2025
Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Damian Lillard Out Indefinitely Due to Blood Clot
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 26 2025
Bucks
NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
Khris Middleton Reflects on Time With Milwaukee Bucks
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 25 2025
Bucks
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Atlanta Hawks
NBA Trade News: Bucks Send Khris Middleton to Wizards For Kyle Kuzma
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Feb 5 2025
Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Milwaukee Bucks Linked to Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Jan 28 2025
Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises He and Damian Lillard’s Chemistry
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Dec 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top