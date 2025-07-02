Milwaukee Bucks Waive Damian Lillard

The Milwaukee Bucks have made what is perhaps the most shocking move of this NBA free agency: the organization has reportedly waived their star point guard, Damian Lillard. This decision was likely made to create cap space to sign center Myles Turner, who is expected to join from the rival Indiana Pacers.

Milwaukee will owe Lillard $113 million, which will now be stretched over the next five years. Needless to say, parting ways with a player of Lillard’s caliber was difficult. However, he is expected to miss next season after suffering a torn Achilles during the postseason, and the Bucks are looking to maximize Giannis Antetokounmpo’s prime.

The star pairing of Lillard and Antetokounmpo never fully materialized in terms of potential. Lillard’s injury was the final nail in the coffin for this particular era of the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, it’s not every day that a seven-time All-NBA Team member is waived by their respective team.

Milwaukee Bucks Part Ways With Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard’s Tenure With the Bucks

Lillard’s time with the Bucks was brief, but it still featured several highlights. In his two seasons with Milwaukee, he earned two All-Star selections—one of which he was named All-Star Game MVP—and reminded fans why he’s still considered one of the league’s premier point guards.

During his time with the team, Lillard averaged 24.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game. He also recorded a three-point shooting percentage of 36.4 percent and a field goal percentage of 43.4 percent. It’s unfortunate that we never got to see the full potential of Lillard playing alongside superstar power forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite the setback, the former Weber State star is not ready to call it a career.

What’s Next for the Nine-Time All-Star?

There are still a few options for Damian Lillard as he rehabs from his injury. Teams will need to factor in that he will miss most, if not all, of next season. Given that Damian Lillard is now in his 30s, he’ll likely want to join a contender. A team like the Los Angeles Clippers could be a potential landing spot. However, the Miami Heat may also emerge as a sleeper candidate.

It’s worth noting that Damian Lillard has expressed a desire to be closer to family, which could also influence his next move. All in all, it will be interesting to see what’s next in the storied career of the nine-time All-Star guard.