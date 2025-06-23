Golf News and Rumors

Minjee Lee wins toughest test in women’s golf this season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_26511312_168396541_lowres-2

Normally, the US Open provides the biggest test in golf on an annual basis. We saw it for the men in 2025, as J.J. Spaun of Los Angeles, California won at Oakmont despite posting a score of only -1.

However, in women’s golf this season, it is safe to say that the 2025 Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, outside of Dallas, was significantly more difficult than the 2025 United States Women’s Open at Erin Hills, Wisconsin. The reason was simple and something that was completely out of the control of tournament organizers. Mother Nature had its say as the weather had a significant impact.

Minjee Lee of Perth, Australia was victorious at the Women’s PGA Championship despite extremely windy conditions–especially in round three on Saturday.  She handled the windy conditions the best. Lee simply did not let the conditions impact her game over the last 48 hours, and as a result, won her third major title with a winning score of -4. She previously won the 2021 Evan Championship, and 2022 United States Women’s Open. In Texas, Lee beat American Auston Kim and Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen by three strokes, who were tied for second place at -1. Lee, Kim, and Wannasaen were the only three golfers at the Women’s PGA Championship under par.

It was a strong start to the tournament for Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, as the world number two was at -6 after 36 holes. However, it was a lead that she was unable to protect. Over the last 36 holes, Thitikul went +7 and finished the event tied for fourth place at one over par.

Meanwhile, at the 2025 United States Women’s Open earlier this month, there were 13 players under par. Maja Stark of Sweden was victorious at -7. She was followed by American and world number one Nelly Korda (-5), Japan’s Rio Takeda (-5), South Korea’s Hye-jin Choi (-4), Japan’s Mao Saigo (-4), China’s Ruoning Yin (-4), Japan’s Hinako Shibuno (-3), American Hailee Cooper (-3), Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn (-2), American Angel Yin (-2), Sweden’s Linn Grant (-2), Australia’s Hannah Green (-1), and England’s Charley Hull (-1).

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26511312_168396541_lowres-2

Minjee Lee wins toughest test in women’s golf this season

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  5h
Golf News and Rumors
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
Five storylines heading into 2025 Women’s PGA Championship
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 19 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26439550_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates fourth round of 2025 United States Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 15 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26439550_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates of Third Round of 2025 US Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2025
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_26430437_168396541_lowres-2
Live updates of second round of 2025 US Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 13 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Scottie Scheffler
Live Updates of First Round of 2025 U.S. Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 12 2025
Golf News and Rumors
Rory McIlroy Career Earnings Up 17% YoY After Setting PGA Tour Driving Record in 2023
Top five storylines heading into 2025 United States Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 11 2025
More News
Arrow to top