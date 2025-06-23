Minjee Lee wins toughest test in women’s golf this season

Normally, the US Open provides the biggest test in golf on an annual basis. We saw it for the men in 2025, as J.J. Spaun of Los Angeles, California won at Oakmont despite posting a score of only -1.

However, in women’s golf this season, it is safe to say that the 2025 Women’s PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas, outside of Dallas, was significantly more difficult than the 2025 United States Women’s Open at Erin Hills, Wisconsin. The reason was simple and something that was completely out of the control of tournament organizers. Mother Nature had its say as the weather had a significant impact.

Minjee Lee of Perth, Australia was victorious at the Women’s PGA Championship despite extremely windy conditions–especially in round three on Saturday. She handled the windy conditions the best. Lee simply did not let the conditions impact her game over the last 48 hours, and as a result, won her third major title with a winning score of -4. She previously won the 2021 Evan Championship, and 2022 United States Women’s Open. In Texas, Lee beat American Auston Kim and Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen by three strokes, who were tied for second place at -1. Lee, Kim, and Wannasaen were the only three golfers at the Women’s PGA Championship under par.

It was a strong start to the tournament for Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul, as the world number two was at -6 after 36 holes. However, it was a lead that she was unable to protect. Over the last 36 holes, Thitikul went +7 and finished the event tied for fourth place at one over par.

Meanwhile, at the 2025 United States Women’s Open earlier this month, there were 13 players under par. Maja Stark of Sweden was victorious at -7. She was followed by American and world number one Nelly Korda (-5), Japan’s Rio Takeda (-5), South Korea’s Hye-jin Choi (-4), Japan’s Mao Saigo (-4), China’s Ruoning Yin (-4), Japan’s Hinako Shibuno (-3), American Hailee Cooper (-3), Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn (-2), American Angel Yin (-2), Sweden’s Linn Grant (-2), Australia’s Hannah Green (-1), and England’s Charley Hull (-1).