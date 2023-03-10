Minnesota Vikings Release Wide Receiver Adam Thielen

The Minnesota Vikings released wide receiver Adam Thielen, the team announced Friday.

Thielen and the Vikings failed to restructure his contract, resulting in his release. The 32-year-old had a $19.97 million cap hit for 2023. The Vikings will save over $6 million on the cap with a $13.55 million dead-money hit with Thielen’s release.

Adam Thielen Leaves As One Of The Best Vikings Receiver Ever

Undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft, Thielen signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent. After a season on the practice squad, Thielen earned himself a spot on the 53-man roster in 2014, where he would remain for the rest of his tenure in Minnesota.

Thielen quickly became one of the Vikings’ best receivers. He ranks third in team history in receptions (534) and receiving touchdowns (55) and fourth in receiving yards (6,682).

In a team statement, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah thanked Thielen for his contributions to the franchise.

“Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history,” Adofo-Mensah said. “Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam’s influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I’m thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin and their entire family.”

Adam Thielen Becomes A Free Agent

Thielen is now a free agent and shoots to the top of the list of receivers entering free agency.

It’s a relatively weak class as Jakobi Meyers, Odell Beckham Jr., and JuJu Smith-Schuster top most lists of best wide receivers available in free agency.

The Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Dallas Cowboys could all make sense as potential destinations for Thielen.

