The Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings have both surpassed expectations this year. While the Vikings are coming off an impressive win over the Buffalo Bills, the Cowboys have silently put themselves in the conversation for NFC contenders.

The Dallas Cowboys have utilized their top-five defense in great fashion this season. Led by Micah Parsons and a solid offensive unit, the Cowboys have proven they are no longer pushovers, despite their division being one of the most competitive in the league. As for the Vikings, they have also shocked NFL peers as they are in firm control of the NFC North. With all of this in mind, this has the makings to be the best game of the NFL this weekend.

Vikings vs Cowboys Game Info

• Location: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

• Date: Sunday, November 20th, 2022

• Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET

• TV: CBS

Vikings Riding Momentum

The Vikings were many people’s darling picks coming into this season. However, few could have predicted that the team would be this dominant. Kirk Cousins is proving that he is a reliable enough quarterback to lead a team and Minnesota boasts one of the better receiving corps in the league spearheaded by Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Their pass-catching room got better at trade deadline as the Vikings traded for tight end, T.J. Hockenson.

Their defensive unit has also been impressive as they are currently ranked 12th in the NFL. With a solid defense and a top-10 offensive unit, this has become a recipe for success for Minnesota. Not to mention, Dalvin Cook is still one of the best running backs in the entire NFL, even with the offense slowly gravitating towards a pass-first mindset.

Minnesota is riding high right now after a last-minute win over a Super Bowl contending Buffalo Bills team. The Vikings are quietly 8-1 and tied for the best record in the league. Despite them being slight underdogs in the Vikings vs Cowboys matchup, that is probably how Kirk Cousins and company prefer it considering how well they have performed all year with little to no spotlight on them.

Dallas is Back

The Dallas Cowboys are showing off how good Jerry Jones has been in the draft once again. While the offense has had its moments this year, the real story of this Cowboys squad has been the defense. Led by Micah Parsons, the defense is currently ranked fourth in the league and has bailed the offensive unit out of some games. They are currently third in their division, but do boast a 6-3 win-loss record.

If Dallas does miss the postseason, it will not entirely be their fault. Remember, they have the Eagles sitting at 8-1 followed closely by the surprise of this NFL season, the New York Giants at 7-2. However, the offense has to improve in order for the Cowboys to keep making progress. Having a great defense is one thing, but when they have to bail out the offense more times than not, that is a recipe for missing the playoffs.

While Dak Prescott did miss a few games due to injury, he still needs to be better. The offense is middle of the pack right now and in order to compete in this division, you have to have a great offense. The offensive unit will have a tough test as they will be going up against an underrated Vikings defense. However, the Cowboys do boast enough talent to potentially surprise Minnesota.

Predictions For Vikings vs Cowboys

For this Vikings vs Cowboys game, we are going to give the slight edge to the home team. Dallas is favored, but Minnesota has to be feeling good about themselves after completing an improbable comeback last week. They have only lost one game this year for a reason and that lone loss came against the other 8-1 team in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles. On paper, the Vikings have the edge in most areas and the home-field advantage is just the cherry on top.

