Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

Week six offers this interesting matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline.
Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions And Best Bets
Miami Dolphins +3.0 @ -110 BetOnline
Miami Dolphins ML @ +140 BetOnline
Miami Dolphins under 45.5 @ -110 BetOnline
Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 1: Miami Dolphins +3.0 @ -110 BetOnline
The Dolphins have health issues at QB, and no one knows just who will start at QB on Sunday. What we do know is Minnesota is 0-1-0 as the away team ATS and facing a Miami defense ranked No. 7 in defensive DVOA. Miami has too many talented offensive players, and their defense is better than the Vikings offense.
Some important trends for this matchup;
- Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- Vikings are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall
Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 2: Miami Dolphins ML +140 @ BetOnline
I like this play for the same reasons as described above. The Dolphins might have issues at QB, but the defense looks healthy, and they’ll get enough stops to insure a Miami victory on Sunday and a HUGE +EV play for you.
Some important trends for this matchup;
- Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 road games.
- Dolphins are 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 games overall
Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 3: Miami Dolphins under 45.5 -110 @ BetOnline
Outside a 28-point 4th quarter against the Ravens, the Miami offense wasn’t very consistent when healthy. Minnesota does have the 11th best DVOA offense, but the Miami defense is solid and should keep the Vikings from scoring too many points.
