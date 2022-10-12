NFL picks

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

philnaessens
Week six offers this interesting matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Miami Dolphins +3.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Miami Dolphins ML @ +140 BetOnline

Miami Dolphins under 45.5 @ -110 BetOnline

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 1: Miami Dolphins +3.0 @ -110 BetOnline

The Dolphins have health issues at QB, and no one knows just who will start at QB on Sunday. What we do know is Minnesota is 0-1-0 as the away team ATS and facing a Miami defense ranked No. 7 in defensive DVOA. Miami has too many talented offensive players, and their defense is better than the Vikings offense. 

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
  • Vikings are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Back Miami Dolphins +3.0 @ -110 With BetOnline

 Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 2: Miami Dolphins ML +140 @ BetOnline

I like this play for the same reasons as described above. The Dolphins might have issues at QB, but the defense looks healthy, and they’ll get enough stops to insure a Miami victory on Sunday and a HUGE +EV play for you. 

Some important trends for this matchup;

  • Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 road games.
  • Dolphins are 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 games overall

Back Miami Dolphins ML @ +140 With BetOnline

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 3: Miami Dolphins under 45.5 -110  @ BetOnline

Outside a 28-point 4th quarter against the Ravens, the Miami offense wasn’t very consistent when healthy. Minnesota does have the 11th best DVOA offense, but the Miami defense is solid and should keep the Vikings from scoring too many points. 

Back Miami Dolphins under 45.5 @ -110 With Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Minnesota Vikings -159 Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football
Miami Dolphins +140 Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

 

NFL picks
philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
