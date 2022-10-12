Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday Football

Week six offers this interesting matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. Check out our three best picks for Sunday’s clash at BetOnline.

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds, Predictions And Best Bets

Miami Dolphins +3.0 @ -110 BetOnline

Miami Dolphins ML @ +140 BetOnline

Miami Dolphins under 45.5 @ -110 BetOnline

Best NFL Sports Betting Sites For Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts

1. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 2. $750 Welcome Bonus Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 3. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 4. 125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer 5. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NFL Season Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. Claim Offer

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 1: Miami Dolphins +3.0 @ -110 BetOnline

The Dolphins have health issues at QB, and no one knows just who will start at QB on Sunday. What we do know is Minnesota is 0-1-0 as the away team ATS and facing a Miami defense ranked No. 7 in defensive DVOA. Miami has too many talented offensive players, and their defense is better than the Vikings offense.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Dolphins are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.

Vikings are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Back Miami Dolphins +3.0 @ -110 With BetOnline

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 2: Miami Dolphins ML +140 @ BetOnline

I like this play for the same reasons as described above. The Dolphins might have issues at QB, but the defense looks healthy, and they’ll get enough stops to insure a Miami victory on Sunday and a HUGE +EV play for you.

Some important trends for this matchup;

Vikings are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 road games.

Dolphins are 10-4-1 ATS in their last 15 games overall

Back Miami Dolphins ML @ +140 With BetOnline

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds Pick 3: Miami Dolphins under 45.5 -110 @ BetOnline

Outside a 28-point 4th quarter against the Ravens, the Miami offense wasn’t very consistent when healthy. Minnesota does have the 11th best DVOA offense, but the Miami defense is solid and should keep the Vikings from scoring too many points.

Back Miami Dolphins under 45.5 @ -110 With Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins Odds