Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season concludes in Philadelphia when the Minnesota Vikings meet the Philadelphia Eagles in this NFC Conference matchup.

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

1. $750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 2. $750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 3. $1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 4. Up To $2,500 Deposit Match T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer 5. 100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000 No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer 6. 100% Deposit Match Up To $500 T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Offer

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Pick 1: Vikings ML +115

Minnesota looked very good against a solid Green Bay defense, while Philadelphia allowed too many points to trust against John Jefferson and the Vikings.

The Vikings are 3-0 straight-up over their last three contests as underdogs vs Philadelphia.

Our tip for Monday’s clash is Minnesota ML +115.

Back Minnesota ML @ +115 With Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds Pick 2: Vikings FH ML +100

Look for Minnesota to get out to a fast start and win the first-half.

Philadelphia allowed 215 yards to a bad passing Lions side, and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is going to light up this overrated Eagles secondary early and often Monday night.

Our tip is to play Vikings FH ML in this Monday Night NFL contest.

Vikings FH ML @ +100 With Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds Pick 3: Vikings over 50.5 points

Look for a Monday Night Football shootout between these two offenses that might be better than the respective defenses.

Over is 4-0 in Vikings last 4 games as an underdog, and over is 5-0 in Eagles last 5 home games.

Our tip is to play Minnesota over 50.5 points in this NFC matchup.

Minnesota over 50.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds