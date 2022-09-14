NFL picks

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football

Author image
philnaessens
2 min read
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season concludes in Philadelphia when the Minnesota Vikings meet the Philadelphia Eagles in this NFC Conference matchup.

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Pick 1: Vikings ML +115

Minnesota looked very good against a solid Green Bay defense, while Philadelphia allowed too many points to trust against John Jefferson and the Vikings. 

The Vikings are 3-0 straight-up over their last three contests as underdogs vs Philadelphia.

Our tip for Monday’s clash is Minnesota ML +115.  

Back Minnesota ML @ +115 With Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds Pick 2: Vikings FH ML +100

Look for Minnesota to get out to a fast start and win the first-half. 

Philadelphia allowed 215 yards to a bad passing Lions side, and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is going to light up this overrated Eagles secondary  early and often Monday night.

Our tip is to play Vikings FH ML in this Monday Night NFL contest. 

Vikings FH ML @ +100 With Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds Pick 3: Vikings over 50.5 points

Look for a Monday Night Football shootout between these two offenses that might be better than the respective defenses. 

Over is 4-0 in Vikings last 4 games as an underdog, and over is 5-0 in Eagles last 5 home games.

Our tip is to play Minnesota over 50.5 points in this NFC matchup.

Minnesota over 50.5 points @ -110 With Bovada

Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Minnesota Vikings +115 Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football
Philadelphia Eagles -130 Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football

 

Topics  
NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Author image

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

philnaessens

Phil "Cash with Flash" Naessens hosts the Phil Naessens Show and This Week in Tennis. Phil freelances as a sports betting analyst at Covers and was formerly a sports handicapper of three years at Winners and Whiners, Racing Dudes, and Stat Salt. Phil’s work has been showcased at several SB Nation websites, Win Daily Sports, FanSided, BetQl, Creative Sports 2, FanTrax, Fantasy Team Advice as well as many others. In addition to his writing, Phil has been a featured guest on Sirius XM, ESPN, CBS, Fox Sports, Radio Europe, Armed Forces Radio as well as several local radio and TV spots in the Cleveland Area.
View All Posts By philnaessens

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LA Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs Best Bets From Trends for Thursday Night Football

Author image philnaessens  •  9s
NFL picks
Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
chargers v chiefs
Best Chargers vs Chiefs Betting Promo Codes & Betting Offers: Thursday Night Football NFL Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
NFL picks
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  2h
NFL picks
49ers vs Cowboys free bets nfl betting offers
Cincinnati Bengals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  3h
NFL picks
Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
How To Make $750 Betting On Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars With NFL Promo Code INSIDERS
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
NFL picks
Houston Texans vs Denver Broncos Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Sunday
Author image philnaessens  •  3h
More News
Arrow to top