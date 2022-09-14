Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Predictions And Betting Picks For NFL Monday Night Football

Week 2 of the NFL of the 2022 season concludes in Philadelphia when the Minnesota Vikings meet the Philadelphia Eagles in this NFC Conference matchup.
Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Predictions and Best Bets
- Vikings ML @ +115 with Bovada
- Minnesota FH ML @ +100 with Bovada
- Vikings over 50.5 points @ -110 with Bovada
Best NFL Betting Sites 2022
1.
Claim Offer
2.
Claim Offer
3.
Claim Offer
4.
Claim Offer
5.
Claim Offer
6.
Claim Offer
Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Pick 1: Vikings ML +115
Minnesota looked very good against a solid Green Bay defense, while Philadelphia allowed too many points to trust against John Jefferson and the Vikings.
The Vikings are 3-0 straight-up over their last three contests as underdogs vs Philadelphia.
Our tip for Monday’s clash is Minnesota ML +115.
Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds Pick 2: Vikings FH ML +100
Look for Minnesota to get out to a fast start and win the first-half.
Philadelphia allowed 215 yards to a bad passing Lions side, and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is going to light up this overrated Eagles secondary early and often Monday night.
Our tip is to play Vikings FH ML in this Monday Night NFL contest.
Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds Pick 3: Vikings over 50.5 points
Look for a Monday Night Football shootout between these two offenses that might be better than the respective defenses.
Over is 4-0 in Vikings last 4 games as an underdog, and over is 5-0 in Eagles last 5 home games.
Our tip is to play Minnesota over 50.5 points in this NFC matchup.
Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Minnesota Vikings
|+115
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-130