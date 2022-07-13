Minnesota Wild trades Cam Talbot to the Ottawa Senators for Filip Gustavsson

“Nobody puts Baby in the corner”, was an infamous movie line from the film Dirty Dancing. One could argue, the line could’ve been used to describe how the Minnesota Wild handled Cam Talbot at beginning of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. At least if you asked his wife who aired her frustration over Twitter.

Whether as an organization or as a coaching decision, the move created a rift. Publicly, Talbot admitted he was disappointed. Privately, rumors swirled he was still upset even after Minnesota found itself bounced from the playoffs.

Talbot went 13-0-3 in his last 16 starts prior to the start of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. He hadn’t lost a game in regulation since March 1st, but the team still opted to start Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 1 against the Saint Louis Blues.

It wasn’t until Game 6, with the team’s playoff hopes on the ropes did they put Talbot between the pipes. The former Alabama-Huntsville Charger looked rusty as he gave up a goal in the 1st period and three more in the 2nd en route to a 5-1 loss that bounced the team from the series.

With one year remaining on his contract, many wondered if we had seen the last of Talbot in a Wild uniform.

Fast forward to last week at the draft where the Wild re-signed Fleury to a 2-year deal worth $3.5 million per season (with a full no movement clause). Upon feeling ambushed by the news of Fleury’s signing, Talbot’s agent George Bazos confronted Wild General Manager Bill Guerin and the exchange did not go well.

When told by Talbot’s agent that he had some issues to address with his unhappy goaltender, Guerin was firm and unequivocal, “I don’t have to do shit. He’s under contract.” As terse as Guerin’s response was, some Wild fans were tickled by his bluntness.

Guerin also stated that he wanted both Talbot and Fleury to make up a solid goaltending tandem going into the 2022-23 season but it was clear to many this might not be a salvageable relationship. On Tuesday, the team parted ways with Talbot by trading him to the Ottawa Senators for goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

24-year old, Skelleftea, Sweden-native went 5-12-1 with a 3.55 goals against average with the Senators last season. Given the relative experience of Gustavsson, I think its safe to assume he will be a backup to Fleury. He will be an restricted free agent at the end of next season.

Is he good enough to give Minnesota quality goaltending for 25-30 starts next season? He will have to be as I don’t think the plan was to give a 37-year old Fleury 65+ starts this upcoming season.

Whether it was simply about moving out an unhappy goaltender, the move was probably made to provide some much needed cap space. Either way, it accomplished both goals. Gustavsson is in the last year of his contract at an affordable $787,500 compared to Talbot’s $3.66 million cap hit. Effectively, it was a salary dump.

After the twin buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter last year, the team has been left little room to maneuver to round its last few roster spots. Now the team has $4.29 million in cap space according to CapFriendly.

Moving Talbot likely affords the team the room to add Marco Rossi and Calen Addison who are still playing on their entry level deals of $863,000 and $795,000 respectively and still have space to add another forward for the 4th line.

As long as that 4th liner is another contract less than a million per season the team should have the space to make call ups when need be. Will that roster spot be filled via free agency or will it be another internal promotion of players like Mitchell Chaffee, Mason Shaw or Adam Beckman?

Admittedly, I have mixed thoughts about the trade and the whole situation leading up to it. Clearly Guerin has more faith or belief in Fleury’s ability to make the Wild a winner than Talbot.

In comments made to the media at the conclusion of post-season meetings Fleury’s Stanley Cup winning pedigree was brought up as a major reason he got the start in the post-season and not the goaltender who won 31 games for the club last year alone.

To a certain extent, I get Guerin has more personal familiarity with Fleury having been a teammate of his. Yet, if its all about %*cking winning then why move him? Does he really expect Wild fans to believe Gustavsson will be better than Talbot as Fleury’s partner? Both goaltenders were effective while trading starts after Fleury was acquired after the deadline. The natural 50/50 competition seemed to get the most out of each player.

Still, I hate the optics of this move. We trade away an All Star goaltender who had 31 wins last season and hadn’t lost a game in regulation in the last two months of the regular season for a 24-year old goaltender who gave up 3.5 goals per game.

It was portrayed by some as a win that the Wild didn’t retain any of Talbot’s salary in the deal, but we just gifted the Senators a goaltender who had 31 wins last year for a goaltender who had just five.

My guess is the cap space was other enticing reason to move him out. It prevented him from having to eat crow by likely being forced to deal Matthew Dumba instead to give him the cap space necessary after having getting into an emotionally charged exchange with KFAN‘s Dan Barriero earlier in the summer.

I kind of felt the same way when it was announced that the team had given Alex Goligoski a 2-year extension at $2 million per season which included a full no move clause for the 36-year old defenseman. Michael Russo of the Athletic reported there was a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that if the Wild were to sign him to a $5 million pact last year that he’d sign more cheaply for a few more seasons.

The Grand Rapids, Minnesota-native played ok, leading the team in +/- but why was that ‘gentleman’s agreement’ honored while Talbot was treated like yesterday’s news? What had Marc-Andre Fleury done so well in his limited with the Wild for them go out of their way to keep him in the fold?

Much has been made of changing the culture of the Minnesota Wild, of ending the ‘country club’ that was in place while highly paid veterans like Parise, Suter, Devan Dubnyk and Mikko Koivu were with the club. Without question, Guerin took steps to dismantle that notion the last few seasons.

The organization has gone out of its way to promote the narrative that the current Wild locker room is more welcoming than what it used to be. And in some ways, I am sure it probably is more inclusive than it used to be when Parise and Suter ran the locker room.

Has that been replaced by Guerin placing his personal friendships to make sure former teammates are taken care of? I am sure he would scoff at that notion, but he had to have known re-signing Fleury would likely irk Talbot.

It certainly made it easier to justify trading a disgruntled goaltender and attempt to portray him as the ungrateful party.

How would you feel if you had carried the majority of the goaltending load and was playing well down the stretch only to be told to take a seat even though that player wasn’t performing significantly better than you are? If Talbot was going through a rut and looking suspect it would be easy to dismiss it as sour grapes, but that wasn’t the case here.

I simply think its unfair to say Talbot had no right to be upset. Guerin got pretty worked up with Barriero when asked who his sources were for his information. He felt that those who talked about the possibility of Dumba being traded were ill-informed and felt that kind of speculation was unfair.

But after saying to the media last week Thursday that he wanted to make sure that things were ‘ok’ with Cam Talbot after the Wild reached their contract extension with Fleury clearly that wasn’t the case. Wild fans have every right to take what he says with a grain of salt. Actions speak louder than words, no matter how terse he may try to be.

Ok, rant over.

In other goaltending-related news, Minnesota also re-signed Zane McIntyre to a 1-year, two way contract. McIntyre, the Thief River Falls-native was the default starter for the Iowa Wild and had a respectable 19-14-3 with a .920 save percentage.

Will he get a chance to compete for the backup role with Gustavsson or is he guaranteed to be Iowa bound to mentor Jesper Wallstedt who will be making his North American debut?

NHL free agency begins in less than 24 hours, but already the Wild are giving its fans plenty to talk about.