Now that the 2022 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We begin our climb up the minor league ladder today with a look at the rookie-level Florida Complex League Mets.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: FCL Mets

2022 Record: 33-22, First Place in Florida Complex League Eastern Division

Story: Now that the pandemic’s impact on minor league baseball is pretty much over, the Florida Complex League went back to a traditional division structure for the 2022 season. The Mets’ FCL affiliate was one of the league’s best this season, going 33-22 to secure first place in the Eastern Division by winning a tiebreaker over Washington’s FCL affiliate to punch a ticket to the postseason. The run for the FCL Mets ended in the semifinals as they were eliminated in a 7-4 loss to the FCL Rays that saw Tampa Bay score seven runs in the final two innings of the game to steal the win.

While the winning was nice, the result didn’t truly matter in the end since the FCL remains focused on player development at the lowest level of the minor leagues. Admission isn’t charged for FCL games and concession stands are not operated as the focus of the league is helping the youngest pros reach their full potential.

Top Promotion: N/A

Top Prospects:

SS Jett Williams: Williams, the Mets’ first-round pick in 2022 out of Rockwell-Heath High School in Texas, spent his first year as a pro with the FCL Mets. In 10 games for them, Williams hit .250 with a home run and six RBIs in just 32 at-bats. Williams is currently rated as the Mets’ fifth-best prospect by MLB.com.

OF Nick Morabito: Morabito, the Mets’ second-round pick in 2022 out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, is an intriguing prospect who spent some time at the FCL level this season. It didn’t go too smoothly for Morabito, who had just two hits in 22 at-bats, but he is still just 19 years old. Morabito is currently rated as the Mets’ 14th-best prospect by MLB.com.

RHP Jawilme Ramirez: Ramirez, who the Mets signed as an international free agent in 2019, burst out in a big way in the FCL. The Mets saw Ramirez dominate the Complex League by going 1-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 43 innings pitched for the FCL Mets, a stretch that included six starts among his 11 appearances. Ramirez, who struck out 40 batters and walked just six, earned a late-season promotion to Low-A St. Lucie.

Check back next week as we continue to climb the minor league ladder with a look at the Low-A St. Lucie Mets!