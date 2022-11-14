Now that the 2022 season is over, Minor League Mondays will take a look at each of the New York Mets’ minor league affiliates over the next several weeks. This series will take a look at each affiliate’s season highlights, top prospects, interesting promotions, and more. We wrap up the series today with some bonus coverage of the Mets’ prospects who played in the Arizona Fall League for the Peoria Javelinas.

Minor League Mondays Affiliate Review: Peoria Javelinas

2022 Record: 14-14, Third Place in Arizona Fall League

Story: Unlike the traditional minor league structure, each team doesn’t have an affiliate in the Arizona Fall League. The league is comprised of six teams, with each roster being filled with some of the top prospects from five major league teams. The Mets (along with the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians) sent players to fill the roster of the Peoria Javelinas, who were managed by Reid Brignac, who also served as the manager of the Mets’ AA affiliate in Binghamton during the regular season. The Javelinas finished in third place during the regular season and earned a spot in the Arizona Fall League’s playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Glendale Desert Dogs one game shy of appearing in the championship.

Top Promotions: N/A

Top Prospects:

2B Kevin Kendall: Kendall, the Mets’ seventh-round pick in 2021 out of UCLA, was sent to the Arizona Fall League after missing most of the season due to injury. In 20 games for the Javelinas, Kendall batted .208 with a home run and five RBIs in 77 at-bats.

RHP Mike Vasil: Vasil, the Mets’ eighth-round pick in 2021 out of Virginia, was assigned to the Arizona Fall League after a successful season that saw him jump from rookie ball all the way up to High-A Brooklyn. In six appearances, including five starts, Vasil went 3-0 with a 2.93 ERA, striking out 18 batters in 15.1 innings pitched. Vasil is currently rated as the Mets’ 11th-best prospect according to MLB.com.

RHP Christian Scott: Scott, the Mets’ fifth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida, was sent to the Arizona Fall League for more seasoning after spending the 2022 season in A-ball. The Arizona Fall League experience didn’t go well for Scott, who went 0-2 with a 10.38 ERA in four starts for Peoria. Scott is currently rated as the Mets’ 28th-best prospect according to MLB.com.

