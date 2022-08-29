Rosters are set to expand in September and MLB teams will have the ability to add some reinforcements to their big league rosters. Unlike past years, where teams could use their full 40-man roster in games, MLB has changed the rules to permit only two additional players to the active roster. There is also a cap of 14 pitchers, meaning that the New York Mets will need to add one position player on September 1. One potential candidate for that spot is Mark Vientos, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

Vientos has been on a tear since returning from the Futures Game, hitting .356 with four home runs, 17 RBIs and a 1.009 OPS in August after posting a .316/6/19/.948 slash line in July. The Mets opted not to promote Vientos when they had a need for a third baseman at the end of August, opting to go with Brett Baty instead due to concerns over Vientos’ defense, but Vientos’ bat could make an impact on the big league roster right now.

Vientos is already well-regarded for his ability to crush left-handed pitching, posting a .343 batting average with an 1.170 OPS against them this season, which should warrant consideration for a Mets’ team that has struggled against lefties this season. The Mets did attempt to address this area of need by acquiring Darin Ruf at the trade deadline but Ruf hasn’t done much so far, hitting just .194 with three doubles and six RBIs in 31 at bats. Ruf will get some more opportunities this week with the Mets set to face at least three left-handed starters, but Vientos has done well enough at AAA to warrant consideration as an alternative option for the short side of the DH platoon with Daniel Vogelbach.

The other position player options that the Mets have on their 40-man roster aren’t particularly inspiring either. The most notable position player in AAA is Dominic Smith, who would offer a good defensive option at first base but was essentially replaced by Vogelbach as the DH due to plenty of poor production. Outfielder Khalil Lee would offer the element of speed but is a lefty bat who would barely play behind the regular outfielders and Tyler Naquin. Michael Perez could be an option as the third catcher but carrying three weak-hitting catchers doesn’t do much to help the overall roster construction.

The most interesting alternative to Vientos could be fellow top prospect Ronny Mauricio, who would offer coverage in the middle infield until Luis Guillorme returns from his oblique injury, but he has yet to play above AA. The Mets have been hesitant to promote their top prospects directly from that level, so Vientos would make logical sense as a call-up option when rosters expand.

Every game the Mets play in September is important as the Mets not only try to secure the National League East title, which likely will come with a bye to the Division Series, but also examine which players will help fill out their playoff roster. It makes no sense not to get Vientos some at bats against left-handed pitching to see if he can offer an upgrade over what the Mets have gotten out of Ruf in that spot. Vientos may not succeed right away, but he has done more than enough at AAA to warrant an opportunity at the beginning of September.