Minor League Mondays: Kevin Parada Getting Tested In Brooklyn

While things aren’t going so well at the big league level for the New York Mets of late, they do have a few exciting prospects in their minor league system. The Mets have a few players on the verge of contributing to the big league roster, but the long-term success of the franchise will depend on the franchise’s ability to continue developing blue-chip talent across the board. One big factor into that latter goal is catcher Kevin Parada, who will be the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

Parada was one of two first-round picks for the Mets in the 2022 MLB Draft as they selected him with the 11th overall selection as compensation for failing to sign Kumar Rocker in 2021. The Georgia Tech catcher was one of the class’ most intriguing players as an advanced hitter with the potential to stick behind the plate in the long run, making it a worthy selection for the mets. Parada made his professional debut last season and did well in 13 games across the two lowest levels, hitting .275 with a home run and eight RBIs in 40 at bats.

That performance, combined with Parada’s strong college track record, led the Mets to put Parada at High-A Brooklyn to begin the 2023 campaign. Parada has had his difficulties getting adjusted to the more advanced competition as he is hitting .238 with two home runs and six RBIs in 22 games. There are positive signs, such as Parada’s 12 walks, but he has struck out 24 times in 84 plate appearances, a rate the Mets would like to see Parada lower going forward.

Scouts aren’t worried about Parada, who is the team’s third-best prospect according to MLB.com, figuring out how to hit professional pitching. Parada has the ability to marry batting average with power, making him a good candidate to stick at the big league level as a regular catcher thanks to his good defense.

The pick of Parada did raise a few eyebrows last year since the Mets’ top overall prospect is another catcher in Francisco Alvarez. The Mets have already promoted Alvarez to the major leagues and seen him make solid progress, which does raise a question about how the two would fit together on a big league roster. There is a blueprint for that from the Atlanta Braves, who have paired Travis d’Arnaud with William Contreras last season and Sean Murphy this season. While d’Arnaud has missed time with a concussion in 2023, the Braves rotate their catchers so they both stay fresh and get both DH at bats to ensure their bats stay in the lineup, which could work nicely if Parada and Alvarez reach their full potential.

The Mets will be very patient with Parada, who will likely stay with Brooklyn as long as he needs before getting promoted to AA Binghamton. Don’t expect Parada to be a big-league consideration until 2025 since catcher is the most difficult everyday position to master, especially if Alvarez starts to thrive. Either way, Parada’s progress is worth tracking this season.