Mirra Andreeva Breezes Through French Open Singles And Doubles Draws In Week 1

Wendi Oliveros
Mirra-Andreeva

With all of the attention on World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka trying to win her first French Open and World No. 2 Iga Swiatek going for her fifth, the spotlight has not been as firmly fixed on 18-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

Andreeva is at ease on the European clay, evidenced by her win over Aryna Sabalenka in Paris last year.  She entered the 2025 French Open with back-to-back WTA 1000 wins in Dubai and Indian Wells.  Andreeva looks ready for her Grand Slam moment, and if the first week is any indication, she is feeling at ease.

Mirra Andreeva Marches Through French Open Draw

Andreeva has lost only 18 games in her first three rounds of singles with her Saturday win over 32nd seed Yulia Putintseva the most one-sided at 6-3, 6-1.

Next up for her is 17th seed Daria Kasatkina who eliminated Paula Badosa in her third round match.  This fourth round showdown between the sixth seeded Andreeva and Kasatkina, who recently became an Australian citizen and competes on behalf of her new country, is scheduled for Sunday at a time yet-to-be-determined.

Per usual, Andreeva is teaming with her compatriot Diana Shnaider in doubles, and the two have not been tested.  Through two rounds they have dropped only three games.

Their next match, a third round affair also scheduled for sometime Sunday, will be a more challenging one.  It is against the French duo of Caroline Garcia and Diane Perry.  Garcia has already exited the singles draw of her last career French Open, but French fans will be especially sentimental and loud in their cheers for Garcia and Parry against the fourth seeded Russian pair.

With one week to go at the French Open, there is a good possibility that Andreeva could be in the mix on finals weekend in both singles and doubles.  Jasmine Paolini is the only other play left in the women’s draw also alive in both disciplines.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
