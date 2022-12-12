NCAAF

Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Latest News: Remains in Critical Condition After Suspected Heart Attack

Author image
David Evans
2 min read
mike leach mustache
One of college football‘s most beloved head coaches was airlifted to hospital yesterday after a medical emergency. Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was initially treated at another local hospital being flown there on Sunday. He remains in hospital on Monday and is still in critical condition.

Coach Leach in Critical Condition

Mike Leach is famous for more than what his teams do on the field. He is always giving excellent soundbites as his incredible rants and long-winded answers take on a life of their own. When it was announced that Leach was in critical condition, college football Twitter exploded with their favorite Mike Leach moments, thoughts and prayers, and general well wishes.

It is suspected that Leach has suffered a massive heart attack although that remains to be confirmed. What is known for sure is that Leach is in critical condition after what is being called “a personal health issue” that led to him being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday.

A spokesperson for UMMC said that Leach was a patient at the hospital, but could not provide any further updates. However, on Monday afternoon Mississippi State Football released a statement via their Twitter account.

“Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson,” the statement reads. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach. But also request their family’s privacy be respected at this time.

“That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no further comment at this time. MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available.”

 

Topics  
NCAAF News
Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
