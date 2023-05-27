Mitch Ramirez Recalls Being Kicked Off ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ by Conor McGregor

Mitch Ramirez was one of the fighters cut from the cast of “The Ultimate Fighter 31” by Conor McGregor. In an interview with Fight Fluency, Ramirez recalled the incident, saying that he was told by one of the producers that he was off the show because McGregor had demanded that he be replaced.

Ramirez said that he was “devastated” when he heard the news and felt like he had been “betrayed” by McGregor. He said he had been training hard for the show and was excited to compete.

Ramirez said that he didn’t know why McGregor had wanted him cut from the show, but he speculated that it might have been because he was the only fighter on the cast who wasn’t from Ireland.

Ramirez said he was disappointed that he didn’t get the chance to compete in “The Ultimate Fighter,” but he was still grateful for the opportunity. He said that he learned a lot from the experience and that he was determined to make it to the UFC one day, which he can do with a chance on the next season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

Mitch Ramirez (7-0) will compete on season 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series, per source pic.twitter.com/udD8nLBA0M — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 27, 2023

Mitch Ramirez is a 30-year-old American mixed martial artist who competes in the welterweight division. He is currently signed to the UFC, and he has a record of 7-0. Ramirez is a well-rounded fighter with a strong striking game and a dangerous ground game. He is also very aggressive and always looking to finish the fight.

Ramirez made his professional MMA debut in 2019, and he has since won all of his fights. He has finished 4 of his 7 wins by knockout, and he has only gone the distance once. Ramirez is a rising star in the welterweight division, and he is considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC. He is expected to make a big impact in the division if he were to get that coveted contract when he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series later this summer.