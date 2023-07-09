The first-half AL MVP voting is a landslide.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is proving to be a generational two-way talent.

The NL race also is a bit one-sided.

With a unique blend of power and speed, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is developing into the top player on one of MLB’s most-balanced clubs.

The betting lines demonstrate the way Ohtani and Acuna are running away with the AL and NL’s top individual honors.

Both captured June’s Player of the Month honors and they could foreshadow the end-of-year awards show.

Shohei Ohtani: .394 AVG, 1.444 OPS, 15 HR, 29 RBI, 25 XBH Ronald Acuña Jr.: .356 BA, 1.111 OPS, 9 HR, 22 RBI, 14 SB Your AL and NL @Chevrolet Players of the Month for June! pic.twitter.com/UiTw8LxU80 — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2023

Shohei Ohtani Running Away from AL MVP Field

If any fan doubted Ohtani’s hold on the AL, well … there’s no helping that individual.

He outperformed a lot of players’ season statistics – in June. In what some insiders are citing as the best month in MLB history, Ohtani hit .394 with 15 home runs and a 1.444 OPS.

As a pitcher, he went 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30-plus innings. To put his ERA in comparison, the combined league average was 4.27.

Through 88 games, Ohtani leads the majors with homers (31), total bases (218) and OPS (1.031).

On June 27, he pitched a gem against the Chicago White Sox, collecting 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

There’s Ohtani and the rest of the AL.

Here are the first-place odds for the leading candidates for AL MVP, according to Covers.com:

Player, First-Place Odds

Shohei Ohtani, -1,400

Corey Seager, +3,000

Wander Franco, +4,500

Randy Arozarena , +5,500

Adley Rutschman, +6,500

Bo Bichette, +6,500

Marcus Semien, +6,500

Kyle Tucker, +7,000

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., +7,500

Mike Trout, +9,000

Jose Ramirez , +10,000

Rafael Devers, +10,000

Alex Bregman, +10,000

Yandy Diaz, +10,000

*-Odds as of July 4

Ohtani is that kid who’s good at literally everything 😂 pic.twitter.com/kKVzHQRML6 — Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 8, 2023

Ronald Acuna Jr. Swiping NL MVP Race

Acuna is chasing a 40-40 campaign.

He’s more than chasing. He’s more than halfway to the elite standard in just 88 games, clubbing 21 homers and swiping 41 bases.

Few opposing pitchers have figured out a way to stop the Braves’ budding star. He leads the senior circuit in runs scored (79), total bases (209) and OPS (1.001).

Acuna, whose 15-game hitting streak was snapped on Friday, also paces MLB with a 5.0 WAR.

On a Braves’ squad that has eight players suiting up for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle, Acuna compiled a .356 batting average in June, with nine homers, 22 RBI, 14 stolen bases and an OPS of 1.111 during June.

Here are the odds for the NL MVP frontrunners, according to Covers.com:

Player, First-Place Odds

Ronald Acuna Jr., -350

Freddie Freeman, +1,200

Mookie Betts, +2,000

Corbin Carroll, +2,000

Luis Arraez, +2,500

Juan Soto, +4,000

Matt Olson, +4,500

Paul Goldschmidt, +6,000

Fernando Tatis Jr., +6,000

Pete Alonso, +6,000

Sean Murphy, +8,000

Will Smith, +10,000

Bryce Harper, +10,000

Christian Yelich, +10,000

*-Odds as of July 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. on his first half for the ages: “Super happy, to be honest. I’m really grateful and happy for the way the season’s been panning out for me and for the team, but more specifically for the team and the way that it’s been going.” pic.twitter.com/HLqxaBlnJ1 — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 4, 2023