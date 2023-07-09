MLB News and Rumors

MLB 2023: Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Dominating Odds To Win AL, NL MVP Races

Jeff Hawkins
The first-half AL MVP voting is a landslide.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is proving to be a generational two-way talent.

The NL race also is a bit one-sided.

With a unique blend of power and speed, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is developing into the top player on one of MLB’s most-balanced clubs.

The betting lines demonstrate the way Ohtani and Acuna are running away with the AL and NL’s top individual honors.

Both captured June’s Player of the Month honors and they could foreshadow the end-of-year awards show.

Shohei Ohtani Running Away from AL MVP Field

If any fan doubted Ohtani’s hold on the AL, well … there’s no helping that individual.

He outperformed a lot of players’ season statistics – in June. In what some insiders are citing as the best month in MLB history, Ohtani hit .394 with 15 home runs and a 1.444 OPS.

As a pitcher, he went 2-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 30-plus innings. To put his ERA in comparison, the combined league average was 4.27.

Through 88 games, Ohtani leads the majors with homers (31), total bases (218) and OPS (1.031).

On June 27, he pitched a gem against the Chicago White Sox, collecting 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

There’s Ohtani and the rest of the AL.

Here are the first-place odds for the leading candidates for AL MVP, according to Covers.com:

Player, First-Place Odds

  • Shohei Ohtani, -1,400
  • Corey Seager, +3,000
  • Wander Franco, +4,500
  • Randy Arozarena , +5,500
  • Adley Rutschman, +6,500
  • Bo Bichette, +6,500
  • Marcus Semien, +6,500
  • Kyle Tucker, +7,000
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr., +7,500
  • Mike Trout, +9,000
  • Jose Ramirez , +10,000
  • Rafael Devers, +10,000
  • Alex Bregman, +10,000
  • Yandy Diaz, +10,000

*-Odds as of July 4

Ronald Acuna Jr. Swiping NL MVP Race

Acuna is chasing a 40-40 campaign.

He’s more than chasing. He’s more than halfway to the elite standard in just 88 games, clubbing 21 homers and swiping 41 bases.

Few opposing pitchers have figured out a way to stop the Braves’ budding star. He leads the senior circuit in runs scored (79), total bases (209) and OPS (1.001).

Acuna, whose 15-game hitting streak was snapped on Friday, also paces MLB with a 5.0 WAR.

On a Braves’ squad that has eight players suiting up for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle, Acuna compiled a .356 batting average in June, with nine homers, 22 RBI, 14 stolen bases and an OPS of 1.111 during June.

Here are the odds for the NL MVP frontrunners, according to Covers.com:

Player, First-Place Odds

  • Ronald Acuna Jr., -350
  • Freddie Freeman, +1,200
  • Mookie Betts, +2,000
  • Corbin Carroll, +2,000
  • Luis Arraez, +2,500
  • Juan Soto, +4,000
  • Matt Olson, +4,500
  • Paul Goldschmidt, +6,000
  • Fernando Tatis Jr., +6,000
  • Pete Alonso, +6,000
  • Sean Murphy, +8,000
  • Will Smith, +10,000
  • Bryce Harper, +10,000
  • Christian Yelich, +10,000

*-Odds as of July 4

Angels Braves MLB News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
