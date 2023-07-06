The dugout seats are beginning to sizzle.

As a July heat wave torments several MLB markets, a few MLB managers are beginning to sweat.

As the All-Star break approaches and teams find themselves out of contention, the firing season is approaching – quickly.

Who do you think will be the first skipper to be relieved of his responsibilities?

Joe Benigno is fed up with Buck Showalter, and is ready to hop on the Carlos Beltran bandwagon: “Buck manages the Mets bullpen like he has the Yankee bullpen from 1998”https://t.co/RAbWk0HyXE — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 5, 2023

Mets’ Buck Showalter Sitting On Hot Seat

As Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker sit comfortably in front of two of the best teams in baseball, a few of their peers are a bit restless.

Two of the most underwhelming squads are from the National League and the brass from the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals have enough talent to contend, but struggle to display consistency.

A new voice could be needed soon.

The Mets’ Buck Showalter is the odds-on favorite (+300) to be the first manager to be fired.

The Cardinals’ Oliver Marmol (+400) is close behind.

There are ample reasons they top the list.

The Mets entered 2023 with World Series aspirations, but entered Thursday with a 40-46 record, 18 games behind the Braves. Six games below .500 with a 26-man payroll of $261 million?

That’s not job security.

Showalter has heard criticism for how he’s handled the bullpen and dugout, which is curious for someone with 22 seasons of managerial experience.

How much longer will owner David Cohen remain patient?

Can we fire Oliver Marmol and hire Jose Oquendo? Be a really nice bday present #StLCards https://t.co/yIYR0XrZoK — ❤️‍🔥💔❤️‍🩹❤️‍🔥4StLCards (@InMyDNA64) July 4, 2023

Manager Oliver Marmol Leading Underwhelming Cardinals

How much longer before Cardinals owner William DeWitt Jr. makes a move?

The Cardinals won 93 games last season, capturing the NL Central pennant. Since breaking spring training, they have not performed like a squad ready to repeat. Their fundamentals have been called into question the pitching staff, collectively, has been ineffective.

The last-place Cardinals (35-51) were 12.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds, entering Thursday.

After just two seasons, will Marmol stay on the job longer than Showalter?

Here are the odds for the first skipper to be fired this season, according to Covers.com:

Team, Manager, Odds

New York Mets’ Buck Showalter, +300

St. Louis Cardinals’ Oliver Marmol, +400

Washington Nationals’ Dave Martinez, +500

Colorado Rockies’ Bud Black, +600

Chicago Cubs’ David Ross, +800

Boston Red Sox’s Alex Cora, +900

Los Angeles Angels’ Phil Nevin, +1,000

Oakland A’s Mark Kotsay, +1,200

San Diego Padres’ Bob Melvin, +1,200

Another miserable defeat for the St Louis Cardinals called by their broadcast Ugly baseball @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/aWxWKtYFh1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 6, 2023