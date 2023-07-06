MLB News and Rumors

MLB 2023: Odds Favor New York Mets’ Buck Showalter, St. Louis Cardinals’ Oliver Marmol To Be 1st Manager Fired

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

The dugout seats are beginning to sizzle.

As a July heat wave torments several MLB markets, a few MLB managers are beginning to sweat.

As the All-Star break approaches and teams find themselves out of contention, the firing season is approaching – quickly.

Who do you think will be the first skipper to be relieved of his responsibilities?

Mets’ Buck Showalter Sitting On Hot Seat

As Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker sit comfortably in front of two of the best teams in baseball, a few of their peers are a bit restless.

Two of the most underwhelming squads are from the National League and the brass from the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals have enough talent to contend, but struggle to display consistency.

A new voice could be needed soon.

The Mets’ Buck Showalter is the odds-on favorite (+300) to be the first manager to be fired.

The Cardinals’ Oliver Marmol (+400) is close behind.

There are ample reasons they top the list.

The Mets entered 2023 with World Series aspirations, but entered Thursday with a 40-46 record, 18 games behind the Braves. Six games below .500 with a 26-man payroll of $261 million?

That’s not job security.

Showalter has heard criticism for how he’s handled the bullpen and dugout, which is curious for someone with 22 seasons of managerial experience.

How much longer will owner David Cohen remain patient?

Manager Oliver Marmol Leading Underwhelming Cardinals

How much longer before Cardinals owner William DeWitt Jr. makes a move?

The Cardinals won 93 games last season, capturing the NL Central pennant. Since breaking spring training, they have not performed like a squad ready to repeat. Their fundamentals have been called into question the pitching staff, collectively, has been ineffective.

The last-place Cardinals (35-51) were 12.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds, entering Thursday.

After just two seasons, will Marmol stay on the job longer than Showalter?

Here are the odds for the first skipper to be fired this season, according to Covers.com:

Team, Manager, Odds

  • New York Mets’ Buck Showalter, +300
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Oliver Marmol, +400
  • Washington Nationals’ Dave Martinez, +500
  • Colorado Rockies’ Bud Black, +600
  • Chicago Cubs’ David Ross, +800
  • Boston Red Sox’s Alex Cora, +900
  • Los Angeles Angels’ Phil Nevin, +1,000
  • Oakland A’s Mark Kotsay, +1,200
  • San Diego Padres’ Bob Melvin, +1,200

Cardinals Mets MLB News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

