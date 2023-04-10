Featured Story

MLB 2023: Updated World Series Odds, Early Headlines

Colin Lynch
Most Major League Teams are 9 to 10 games into their 2023 season, so let’s take a look at the updated World Series Odds.

It’s early, but it’s never too early to check in on World Series odds and visit some surprising teams and early disappointments. Here are some early season headlines and how they’ve impacted World Series Odds.

Early Season Headlines

The Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are off to an incredible start this season, with a perfect 9-0 record heading into Monday’s series with the Red Sox. They’re the first team since the 2003 Kansas City Royals to start with eight straight wins or better, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. What’s even more impressive is that all of the Rays’ eight wins have been by at least four runs, which is the second-longest streak of such wins in baseball history. The only team to surpass this record is the 1884 St. Louis Maroons, who won their first 13 games by four or more runs. The Rays are also the last team to win at least eight consecutive games by at least four runs since the 1939 New York Yankees, who won 10 straight. This is certainly an impressive feat for the Rays, and they’re proving to be a team to watch this season.

The San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants made it clear that they wanted to add a big-time hitter to their lineup over the winter, but their efforts fell short. Despite missing out on Aaron Judge and failing to complete a deal with Carlos Correa, the Giants have emerged as one of the most power-hitting teams in the league this year. With 16 home runs, they’re right behind the undefeated Tampa Bay Rays (21) and the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers (18) in long balls. What’s remarkable is that the Giants have had 11 different players hit home runs, tying the Rays for the most players with a home run so far this season.

Slow Starts

It’s still early, but some teams who were projected to be division winners and potential World Series hopefuls have gotten off to some slower-than-expected starts. In the Al West, both the defending champion Astros and World Series hopeful Mariners are both 4-6. In the National League, the defending champion Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals have both started a surprising 3-6.

Updated World Series Odds 2023

TEAM OPENING ODDS CURRENT ODDS
Astros +700 +600
Braves +800 +750
Yankees +900 +800
Dodgers +500 +800
Mets +1100 +900
Padres +1400 +900
Blue Jays +900 +1200
Phillies +1300 +1600
Mariners +1800 +1800
Cardinals +1700 +2000
Rays +2200 +2000
Guardians +3500 +2500
White Sox +1400 +3500
Brewers +2200 +3500
Twins +4000 +3500
Angels +2500 +4000
Giants +3500 +5000
Rangers +5000 +5000
Red Sox +3000 +6000
Orioles +3500 +6600
Cubs +8000 +8000
Marlins +5000 +10000
Diamondbacks +6600 +12500
Tigers +5000 +20000
Royals +8000 +20000
Pirates +15000 +20000
Reds +10000 +25000
Rockies +8000 +30000
Athletics +15000 +50000
Nationals +15000 +50000
Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
