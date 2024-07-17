MLB All-Star Game

MLB All-Star Game Fans Watch Jarren Duran, AL Rally, Continue To Outshine NL At Globe Life Field

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
mlb allstar game play at plate (1)

In an MLB All-Star Game highlighted by a rookie pitching making a rare start and the sport’s biggest international star slamming a home run, Jarren Duran stole the show with a game-winning home run as the American League earned a 5-3 victory over the National League at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

When asked about Tuesday night’s fifth-inning homer during a post-game interview after being named MVP, Duran told Fox Sports: “I can’t put it into words right now. I’m overcome with emotion.”

X (Twitter) users replied to the AL winning 10 of 11 midseason classics …

Hanging out with two other young all-stars, CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar, Elly De La Cruz engaged in a pre-game batting practice, with a side of chatter …

Nine-time all-star catcher Salvador Perez keeps giving back to the baseball community …

For the Rangers franchise, it was first-pitch royalty …

NL All-Star Trea Turner makes an early defensive play against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and then could be heard talking about it …

Snubbed over throwing the first pitch, Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal said he “wanted to start,” but worked an efficient scoreless second inning …

Pitcher Paul Skenes’ recognizable cheering section approved of the Pittsburgh Pirates start, the first by a NL rookie since 1996. Five of his 16 pitches reached 100 mph. With Juan Soto on first base with a two-out walk, Skenes enticed Aaron Judge to swing at a 99-mph fastball and bounce into a fielder’s choice to end the first inning …

After clubbing a three-run home run and giving the NL a third-inning lead, Shohei Ohtani became the first Dodger to homer in an All-Star Game since Mike Piazza in 1996 …

Soto started the AL’s comeback with a two-run double off NL reliever Logan Webb …

David Fry delivered a third-inning single to score Soto and tie the game at 3-3 …

Duran’s tie-breaking two-run home run in the fifth provided one more highlight to the Boston Red Sox outfielder’s season of big plays …

See you next year in Atlanta …

Topics  
MLB MLB All-Star Game MLB News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

