In an MLB All-Star Game highlighted by a rookie pitching making a rare start and the sport’s biggest international star slamming a home run, Jarren Duran stole the show with a game-winning home run as the American League earned a 5-3 victory over the National League at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

When asked about Tuesday night’s fifth-inning homer during a post-game interview after being named MVP, Duran told Fox Sports: “I can’t put it into words right now. I’m overcome with emotion.”

Snubbed over throwing the first pitch, Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal said he “wanted to start,” but worked an efficient scoreless second inning …

Pitcher Paul Skenes’ recognizable cheering section approved of the Pittsburgh Pirates start, the first by a NL rookie since 1996. Five of his 16 pitches reached 100 mph. With Juan Soto on first base with a two-out walk, Skenes enticed Aaron Judge to swing at a 99-mph fastball and bounce into a fielder’s choice to end the first inning …

After clubbing a three-run home run and giving the NL a third-inning lead, Shohei Ohtani became the first Dodger to homer in an All-Star Game since Mike Piazza in 1996 …

Soto started the AL’s comeback with a two-run double off NL reliever Logan Webb …

David Fry delivered a third-inning single to score Soto and tie the game at 3-3 …

Duran’s tie-breaking two-run home run in the fifth provided one more highlight to the Boston Red Sox outfielder’s season of big plays …

