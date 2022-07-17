MLB All-Star Game: Get to Know the Home Run Derby 2022 Contestants

The 2022 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby takes place on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Below, we’ll go over everything you need to know about all eight MLB players that will be Home Run Derby 2022 contestants this year.

Getting to Know the Home Run Derby 2022 Contestants

Back-to-back Home Run Derby Champion, Pete Alonso, will be back to defend his title in 2022 but will be up against a talented field of power hitters. Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Ramirez, and rookie Julio Rodriguez are among the MLB hitters set to participate in the long ball contest at Dodger Stadium. Read on to learn more about the Home Run Derby contestants in 2022.

Ronald Acuna Jr. – Atlanta Braves

The native of La Guaira, Venezuela did not play the first 20 games for the Atlanta Braves this season because of a leg injury from last year. In 2022, he has batted .270 with eight home runs and 22 runs batted in. During Acuna’s career he has hit 113 home runs, including a career-high 41 dingers in 2019. Acuna’s 41` home runs three years ago were the fifth most in the National League.

Pete Alonso – New York Mets

The native of Tampa, Florida is batting .268 with 24 home runs and 74 runs batted in. Alonso’s 74 runs batted in are the most in Major League Baseball at the moment. Alonso has 130 career home runs, including 53 in his rookie season in 2019 with the Mets. Alonso’s 53 home runs set a Major League record for most hone runs in a season by a first-year player. It should be noted that Alonso has won the last two Home Run Derbies. In 2019, Alonso beat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and in 2021, beat Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles. In the process, Alonso has the record for the most home runs in a Home Run Derby with 131. That’s enough to make him the odds-on favorite to win once again at the best MLB betting sites.

Albert Pujols – St. Louis Cardinals

None of the 2022 Home Run Derby contestants have more experience than the Cardinals’ future Hall of Famer. Nobody in baseball has hit more home runs among active players than Albert Pujols, who has 685. In fact, Pujols is fifth all-time. While the native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic has only hit six home runs, he is being awarded for the power that he has showcased throughout his career.

Jose Ramirez – Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians slugger is batting .285 with 17 home runs and 70 runs batted in this season. Ramirez’s 70 runs batted in and 30 doubles currently lead the American League. A native of Bani, Dominican Republic, Ramirez has 180 career home runs, including a career-high 39 dingers in 2018.

Julio Rodriguez – Seattle Mariners

The Mariners slugger from Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic is batting .275 with 16 home runs and 50 runs batted in. Seattle is entering the All-Star Break red hot as they are winners of 13 straight games. Seattle has a rich history in the Home Run Derby. Mariners Hall of Fame centerfielder Ken Griffey Jr. of Donora, Pennsylvania has the record for the most Home Run Derby titles of all-time with three. He won in 1994, 1998, and 1999.

Kyle Schwarber – Philadelphia Phillies

The native of Middletown, Ohio leads the National League with 28 home runs even though he is only batting 11 points above the Mendoza line at .211. Schwarber has 181 career home runs with the Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

Corey Seager – Texas Rangers

The native of Charlotte, North Carolina is in first season in Texas and the American League after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 86 games, he is batting 22 home runs and 51 runs batted in. In eight Major League seasons, Seager has 126 home runs, including 26 home runs with the Dodgers in 2016.

Juan Soto – Washington Nationals

The native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic made Major League headlines earlier on Saturday when it was reported he had turned down a $440 million offer from the Nationals organization. So far this season, Soto is batting .247 with 19 home runs and 42 runs batted in, and leads the Major Leagues with 79 walks. He has 117 career home runs in 553 games.