MLB All-Star shortstop Jean Segura retires at age 35

Major League Baseball All-Star shortstop Jean Segura of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 35 according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. The announcement was made by CAA Baseball on Instagram.

Who did Segura play for?

Segura played for six Major League Baseball franchises. He was with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012, the Milwaukee Brewers for four straight seasons from 2012 to 2015, the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016, the Seattle Mariners in 2017 and 2018, the Philadelphia Phillies from 2019 to 2022, and the Miami Marlins in 2023. Last season, Segura signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles, but never played for them.

Segura’s Career Statistics

Segura batted .281 with 110 home runs and 513 runs batted in. During 1413 games, 5937 plate appearances and 5496 at bats, Segura scored 737 runs and had 1545 hits, 237 doubles, 47 triples, 211 stolen bases, 323 walks, 2206 total bases, 28 sacrifice bunts, 24 sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .327, and a slugging percentage of .401.

When was Segura an All-Star?

Segura was honoured by the National League while with the Brewers in 2013. He was then honoured by the American League while with the Mariners in 2018.

In 2013, Segura batted .294 with 12 home runs and 49 runs batted in. During 146 games, 588 at bats and 623 plate appearances, he scored 74 runs and had 173 hits, 20 doubles, 10 triples, 44 stolen bases, 25 walks, 239 total bases, two sacrifice flies, two sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .329, and a slugging percentage of .423. The two sacrifice bunts in 2013 came in Brewers wins. The first came in a 2-0 Brewers win over the Cincinnati Reds on August 17, 2013, and the second came in a 3-1 Brewers win over the Chicago Cubs on September 8, 2013.

In 2018, Segura batted .304 with 10 home runs and 63 runs batted in. During 144 games, 586 at bats, and 632 plate appearances, he scored 91 runs and had 178 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 20 stolen bases, 32 walks, 243 total bases, four sacrifice bunts, and six sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .341, and a slugging percentage of .415.

National League hit leader

Segura led the National League in hits with 203 while with the Diamondbacks in 2016. He had 10 more hits that season than Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager of Charlotte, North Carolina, who was second with 193 hits. The Major League leader in hits in 2016 was Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, who had 216 hits.