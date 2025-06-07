MLB All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria retires at age 39

Three-time Major League Baseball All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria of Downey, California retired at the age of 39 according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on Friday. Longoria played 16 Major League Baseball seasons with three different franchises. He was with the Tampa Bay Rays for 10 seasons from 2008 to 2017, the San Francisco Giants for five seasons from 2018 to 2022, and the Arizona Diamondbacks for one season in 2023.

Longoria did not play the 2024 season, as no team picked up his contract. He stated on July 16, 2024, that he had not officially retired as of yet. On Friday, Longoria determined the time was right to retire.

MLB Career Statistics

Longoria batted .264 with 342 home runs and 1159 runs batted in. During 1986 games, 7306 at bats, and 8206 plate appearances, he scored 1017 runs, and had 1930 hits, 431 doubles, 26 triples, 58 stolen bases, 730 walks, 3439 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, and 97 sacrifice flies. Longoria had an on base percentage of .333, and a slugging percentage of .471.

Three-time All-Star

Longoria was selected to the All-Star Game and represented the American League in his first three Major League Baseball seasons from 2008 to 2010. Those three seasons he batted .283 with 82 home runs and 302 runs batted in. During 430 games, 1606 at bats, and 1840 plate appearances, Longoria scored 263 runs and had 455 hits, 121 doubles, seven triples, 31 stolen bases, 190 walks, 836 total bases, 25 sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .361, and a slugging percentage of .521.

American League Rookie of the Year

Longoria won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2008 while with the Rays. He batted .272 with 27 home runs and 85 runs batted in. During 122 games, 448 at bats and 508 plate appearances, Longoria scored 67 runs and had 122 hits, 31 doubles, two triples, seven stolen bases, 46 walks, 238 total bases, eight sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .343, and a slugging percentage of .531. Both triples came against the Toronto Blue Jays. The first came in a 5-3 Rays win on April 24, 2008, and the second in a 3-0 Rays win on July 29, 2008.

Golden Glove Award Winner and Other Accolades

Longoria was a Gold Glove third baseman three times. He was honoured in 2009, 2010, and 2017. Also in 2009, Longoria was the American League Silver Slugger Award winner at third base. In 2017, Longoria led the Major Leagues with 12 sacrifice flies.