News

MLB Spring Training: Red Sox Still Trying to Gain an Edge With New Rules

Author image
Bob Harvey
2 min read
alex_cora_mookie_betts

There was a sports radio host years ago who used to say “If you’re not cheating, you’re not trying”. You might have heard of him: Jim Rome. He’s now with the CBS network and as far as we know, he’s never cheated a day in his life. But his famous expression lives on with the Boston Red Sox.

2018 World Series Winners

Maybe they didn’t bend the rules to the extent that the 2017 Houston Astros did, but they did cheat none the less. Manager Alex Cora has bragged about it, about how proud he is that they got over on the Dodgers in the ‘17 WS. Even former Red Sox and current Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts admits they were stealing signals.

Apparently, though, the Red Sox aren’t done trying to get over on other teams and players.

 Shift. What Shift?

Joey Gallo is known to be one of the heaviest pull hitters (and most strikeout-prone) in all of baseball, so the shift ban would theoretically help him more than most batters this season. Before you say it, I’ll cut you off at the pass. Yes, Gallo could learn to bunt or at very least go the other way more often. He could but he won’t because that’s not his game.

Against Gallo, the Red Sox used a two-outfielder alignment. Check it out:

The Red Sox need all the loopholes they can get

Technically they’re not cheating but really, do the Red Sox have to keep finding ways to undermine MLB’s clear intention to create more offense? Boston is picked to finish dead last in the American League Eastern Division, so perhaps I answered my own question.

In September, MLB’s competition committee officially voted to implement a pitch clock for the 2023 season (good), ban defensive (infield) shifts (good) and introduce a host of other changes or alterations to other rules.

Most of them have been met with positive responses, especially the pitch clock which has shortened game times considerably.

The very early returns on the new rules are that everyone seems to approve. But there will still be managers and players who think that rules don’t apply and competition be damned. For some it’s not the game, it’s how they can game the game.

Topics  
News
Author image

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey

Bob Harvey is a sportswriter and veteran broadcaster who has covered a wide range of events including the World Series and NCAA Basketball Tournament. He's written for several online betting sites and is a verified sports handicapper.
View All Posts By Bob Harvey

Related To News

News
Survivor Season 44 Odds: Public betting on Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho

Survivor Season 44 Odds: Public betting on Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 1 2023
News
NBA Draft 2023: Victor Wembanyama Hype Continues To Grow
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
College Basketball Picks, Predictions, and Best Bets for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 25 2023
News
Best Actor nominee Austin Butler stands for photos.
2023 Oscars Best Actor: Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 23 2023
News
miracleonice
3 Facts About The “Miracle On Ice” On Its 43rd Anniversary
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Director Steven Spielberg poses with cast from The Fabelmans.
Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2023
News
Sister Jean
Three Things To Know About Loyola Basketball Chaplain Sister Jean
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Feb 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top