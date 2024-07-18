MLB News and Rumors

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Talks Concern Over Legalized Gambling

Jeff Hawkins
Rob Manfred remains worried.

The Major League Baseball commissioner expressed his concern over player safety regarding legalized gambling. While sounding confident in the league’s ability to police individuals who violate league policies, external and internal threats linger.

“If a player receives a threat from any source, on any topic, it is a matter of concern to us that we take really seriously,” Manfred said, via MLB.com. “I’ve had players in the last month mention this issue to me as one of concern and we’re discussing what we should do to be more proactive in this area.”

Manfred spoke during Tuesday’s press conference a few hours before the American League claimed a 5-3 victory over the National League in the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

MLB, Rob Manfred Facing Gambling Problems

So far this season, Manfred has faced a series of gambling-related issues like player suspensions, including a lifetime ban, and disciplinary action directed at an umpire. The highest profile case, however, came when the former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing money from the All-Star slugger. Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges.

Former San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano received a lifetime ban last month for his actions last season as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Four other MLB players received one-year dismissals.

Going forward, Manfred spoke of his confidence in the league embedding itself with gambling associations to help harness violators.

“I’m a believer that penalties and demonstration of your ability to figure what’s going on serves as a deterrent,” Manfred said. “Working your whole life to get to the major leagues in whatever role and lose that over sports betting, that’s a huge penalty.

“I truly believe we’re in a better position to know what’s going on today then we were in the old days when it was all illegal.”

In other remarks, Manfred said the league will consider going retro and allowing players to wear club uniforms during the future All-Star Games. The uniforms the players donned Tuesday night were heavily criticized on social media.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023-24). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
