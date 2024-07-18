Rob Manfred remains worried.

The Major League Baseball commissioner expressed his concern over player safety regarding legalized gambling. While sounding confident in the league’s ability to police individuals who violate league policies, external and internal threats linger.

“If a player receives a threat from any source, on any topic, it is a matter of concern to us that we take really seriously,” Manfred said, via MLB.com. “I’ve had players in the last month mention this issue to me as one of concern and we’re discussing what we should do to be more proactive in this area.”

Manfred spoke during Tuesday’s press conference a few hours before the American League claimed a 5-3 victory over the National League in the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

MLB, Rob Manfred Facing Gambling Problems

So far this season, Manfred has faced a series of gambling-related issues like player suspensions, including a lifetime ban, and disciplinary action directed at an umpire. The highest profile case, however, came when the former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani was caught stealing money from the All-Star slugger. Ippei Mizuhara pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud charges.

Former San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano received a lifetime ban last month for his actions last season as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Four other MLB players received one-year dismissals.

Going forward, Manfred spoke of his confidence in the league embedding itself with gambling associations to help harness violators.

“I’m a believer that penalties and demonstration of your ability to figure what’s going on serves as a deterrent,” Manfred said. “Working your whole life to get to the major leagues in whatever role and lose that over sports betting, that’s a huge penalty.

“I truly believe we’re in a better position to know what’s going on today then we were in the old days when it was all illegal.”

In other remarks, Manfred said the league will consider going retro and allowing players to wear club uniforms during the future All-Star Games. The uniforms the players donned Tuesday night were heavily criticized on social media.

Dear Rob Manfred and MLB,

Please return to players wearing their individual team uniforms for the All-Star game.

Sincerely,

Every true baseball fan everywhere pic.twitter.com/8ubVQZJFB2 — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) July 16, 2024