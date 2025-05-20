MLB News and Rumors

MLB names Will Benson and Miguel Vargas Players of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Major League Baseball announced their players of the week on Monday for the week from May 12 to 18, 2025. In the American League, Chicago White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas of La Habana, Cuba was recognized, and in the National League, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson of Atlanta, Georgia received the honour.

Miguel Vargas

Vargas was recognized even though the White Sox continue to struggle mightily on the baseball field. In fact, this past week, Chicago only won twice over the Reds–5-1 on May 13 and 4-2 on May 14. In the White Sox second win, Vargas struggled personally as he had zero hits in five at bats. For the week, Vargas batted .417 with four home runs and nine runs batted in. He had a slugging percentage of 1.000, five runs scored, 10 hits, two doubles, 24 total bases, and one sacrifice fly.

In the White Sox 5-1 win over the Reds, Vargas had one home run, one double, and three runs batted in. Vargas’s best game of the week came on May 16 when he was the only White Sox spark plug in a disastrous performance by the Chicago team based on the south side. Vargas had one single, one double and two home runs on a day the White Sox got clobbered 13-3 by the Cubs.

Will Benson

Benson was simply spectacular for Cincinnati this past week, as he batted .526 with five home runs, 10 runs batted in, an on base percentage of .591, and a slugging percentage of 1.368. Benson collected a hit in all six games he played, and had 10 hits in 19 at bats. He scored six runs, and had two doubles, one stolen base, three walks, and 26 total bases.

Benson’s most notable game came on May 18 in a 3-1 Reds win over the Cleveland Guardians. Benson had two home runs, three runs batted in, and nine total bases.

As a team, the Reds are now at 25 wins and 24 losses. They are in third place in the National League Central and three and a half games back of the division leading Cubs.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Reds White Sox
Jeremy Freeborn

