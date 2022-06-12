MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Jon Conahan

We will go over three MLB games to help you better understand Sunday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to make money from some of baseball’s top teams going at it. Check out our previews below.

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 12)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Braves vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 12)

Pirates: (24-33)
Braves: (33-27)

Jose Quintana: (1-3, 3.19 ERA)
Kyle Wright: (6-3, 2.39 ERA)

Bet Pirates Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +195 -240 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1,5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Atlanta Braves are looking to sweep the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday as they’ve managed to win the first three games of this series.

RELATED: Astros tie MLB record for most home runs in one inning with five

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 12)

Diamondbacks: (28-33)
Phillies: (30-29)

Ranger Suarez: (4-3, 4.42 ERA)
Kyle Nelson: (1-0, 2.04 ERA)

Bet Diamondbacks Phillies BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +160 -190 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-120) -1.5 (+100) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9.5 (-105) Under 9.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Philadelphia Phillies continued to be scorching hot on Saturday as they were able to come away with a 4-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phillies are looking for a sweep in this one and it seems likely that they might be able to complete the task.

Athletics vs Guardians Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 12)

A’s: (21-40)
Guardians: (28-27)

Cole Irvin: (2-2, 3.29 ERA)
Cal Quantrill: (3-3, 3.62 ERA)

Bet A’s Guardians BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-200) -1.5 (+170) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Oakland Athletics have finally won a game as they were able to put up 10 runs against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. Considering that Oakland scored 10 runs yesterday, their offense will probably come out and score about two on Sunday.

