MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

For Wednesday’s games, we’ll go through a few games to help bettors understand MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. With some of baseball’s best teams competing, we should be able to profit.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 1)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Rangers vs Rays Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 1)

Rangers: (24-24)

Rays: (28-21)

Jon Gray: (1-2, 5.56 ERA)

Jeffrey Springs: (2-2, 1.62 ERA)

The Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays are set to meet on Wednesday for the third game of a four-game series. The Rangers are currently winning the series 2-0 and have played excellent baseball throughout the past few weeks.

Red Sox vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 1)

Red Sox: (23-27)

Reds: (17-31)

Garrett Whitlock: (1-1, 3.49 ERA)

Hunter Greene: (2-6, 5.89 ERA)

The Boston Red Sox had one of the most embarrassing losses of the year on Tuesday night but will look to bounce back in game 2 of the series against a below-average Cincinnati Reds team.

Guardians vs Royals Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 1)

Guardians: (21-24)

Royals: (16-32)

Brad Keller: (1-5, 3.95 ERA)

Konnor Pilkington: (0-0, 3.75 ERA)

Another American League Central Showdown will take place on Wednesday as the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals are set to meet for their third game of a three-game series. The Guardians are looking for the sweep in this one.

Angels vs Yankees Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 1)

Yankees: (34-15)

Angels: (27-23)

Nester Cortes: (4-1, 1.70 ERA)

Reid Detmers: (2-2, 4.65 ERA)

The New York Yankees came away with a huge win in game 1 of the series between the Los Angeles Angels and are going to look to do the same thing in game 2. If the Yankees win on Wednesday night, they will win another series.

