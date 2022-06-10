MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We will go over three MLB games to help you understand Friday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to profit from some of baseball’s top teams going at it. Check out our analysis below.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 10)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Braves vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 10)

Pirates: (24-31)

Braves: (32-27)

Roansy Contreras: (1-0, 1.93 ERA)

Spencer Strider: (2-2, 2.76 ERA)

The Pittsburgh Pirates and the Atlanta Braves will meet on Friday for their second game of a four-game series. Atlanta was able to come away with a 3-1 victory in game 1 of the series.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 10)

Diamondbacks: (28-31)

Phillies: (28-29)

Zac Gallen: (2-3, 2.40 ERA)

Kyle Gibson: (3-2, 4.40 ERA)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies will meet on Friday for their first game of a three-game series. Arizona has not been playing great baseball lately, while Philadelphia has managed to win seven out of their last 10 games.

Athletics vs Guardians Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 10)

A’s: (20-39)

Guardians: (27-26)

Paul Blackburn: (5-2, 2.62 ERA)

Triston McKenzie: (3-5, 3.10 ERA)

The Oakland Athletics and the Cleveland Guardians will meet on Friday for their second game of a four-game series. Oakland ended up having the lead in the seventh inning, where they then gave up five runs from that point and lost the game.

