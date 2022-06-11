MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
We will go over three MLB games to help you understand Saturday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to make money from some of baseball’s best teams going at it. Check out our analysis below.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 11)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Braves vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 11)

Pirates: (24-32)
Braves: (33-27)

Charlie Morton: (4-3, 5.63 ERA)
Zach Thompson: (3-4, 4.60 ERA)

Bet Pirates Braves BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +200 -250 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1,5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Atlanta Braves have been handling the Pittsburgh Pirates with ease and that should continue in their third game of a four-game series on Saturday. Atlanta has now won nine of their last 10 games.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 11)

Diamondbacks: (28-32)
Phillies: (29-29)

Zack Wheeler: (4-3, 3.14 ERA)
Madison Bumgarner: (2-5, 3.64 ERA)

Bet Diamondbacks Phillies BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +195 -240 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+100) -1.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Philadelphia Phillies continued to play great baseball on Friday as they were able to come away with an impressive 7-5 win against a tough Arizona Diamondbacks team. The Phillies have now won eight out of their last 10 games.

Athletics vs Guardians Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 11)

A’s: (20-40)
Guardians: (28-26)

Frankie Montas: (2-6, 3.06 ERA)
Zach Plesac: (2-4, 4.72 ERA)

Bet A’s Guardians BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-200) -1.5 (+170) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Oakland Athletics blew another lead against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. This is going to be their third game of a four-game series and one of that Cleveland is likely going to win yet again.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
