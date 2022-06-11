MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We will go over three MLB games to help you understand Saturday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to make money from some of baseball’s best teams going at it. Check out our analysis below.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 11)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Braves vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 11)

Pirates: (24-32)

Braves: (33-27)

Charlie Morton: (4-3, 5.63 ERA)

Zach Thompson: (3-4, 4.60 ERA)

The Atlanta Braves have been handling the Pittsburgh Pirates with ease and that should continue in their third game of a four-game series on Saturday. Atlanta has now won nine of their last 10 games.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 11)

Diamondbacks: (28-32)

Phillies: (29-29)

Zack Wheeler: (4-3, 3.14 ERA)

Madison Bumgarner: (2-5, 3.64 ERA)

The Philadelphia Phillies continued to play great baseball on Friday as they were able to come away with an impressive 7-5 win against a tough Arizona Diamondbacks team. The Phillies have now won eight out of their last 10 games.

Athletics vs Guardians Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 11)

A’s: (20-40)

Guardians: (28-26)

Frankie Montas: (2-6, 3.06 ERA)

Zach Plesac: (2-4, 4.72 ERA)

The Oakland Athletics blew another lead against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday. This is going to be their third game of a four-game series and one of that Cleveland is likely going to win yet again.

