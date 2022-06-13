MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We will go over three MLB games to help you better understand Monday’s MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers. We should be able to make money from some of baseball’s top teams going at it. Check out our previews below.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (June 13)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Braves vs Nationals Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 13)

Nationals: (23-39)

Braves: (34-27)

Ian Anderson: (5-3, 4.53 ERA)

Josiah Gray: (6-4, 4.33 ERA)

The Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals will meet on Monday for their first game of a three-game series. Atlanta is looking to win their 12th game in a row.

Marlins vs Phillies Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 13)

Marlins: (27-31)

Phillies: (30-30)

Aaron Nola: (4-4, 3.50 ERA)

Sandy Alcantara: (6-2, 1.61 ERA)

The Philadelphia Phillies will have an interesting NL East match-up on Monday as they’re set to take on the Miami Marlins for their first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs Pirates Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (June 13)

Cardinals: (34-27)

Pirates: (24-34)

Mitch Keller: (2-5, 5.26 ERA)

Zack Thompson: (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to get a sweep against a Pirates team this week to continue adding onto their lead in the NL Central.

